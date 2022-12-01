According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the Cleveland Guardians are the latest team to be pursuing a trade for Sean Murphy.

Sean Murphy was a Gold Glove winner in 2021 and a finalist in 2022, along with being a finalist for the Silver Slugger award.

The Guardians could use some offensive upgrades to pair with their impressive group of arms. They finished the season with a 99 wRC+ as a team, meaning they were one percent below league average. At the catcher position they ranked 29th in baseball in wRC+ with a 55. Sean Murphy finished 2022 with a 122 mark, meaning he was 22 percent above league average.

That would be a 67% swing in production at the position if those numbers held up.

The A's catcher has three years of team control left and is set to hit his first year of arbitration in 2023. MLB Trade Rumors has him projected to earn around $3.5MM next season.

Cleveland is hardly the only other team that has been linked to Murphy, with the Tampa Bay Rays, Boston Red Sox, St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago White Sox also being in the mix.

I have written about what all of those potential deals could look like, and will be putting together a trade package with the Guardians shortly.

