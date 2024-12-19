Could the A's and the Minnesota Twins strike a deal for this pitcher?
The Athletics have aggressively started the offseason by signing Luis Severino to a three-year, $67 million deal and trading for Jeffrey Springs. Even with these two big additions, A's GM David Forst has hinted that the A's may not be done adding to their rotation.
As it stands now, the A's rotation includes Severino, Springs, JP Sears, Joey Estes, and Mitch Spence. The A's have some other interesting options in Osvaldo Bido, Hogan Harris, JT Ginn, and Brady Basso that have produced with the A's. If the A's are looking for an upgrade, however, the Minnesota Twins may have a pitcher of interest.
The Twins are amidst a sale and may be looking to rebuild or re-tool their roster. They have quite a few young pitchers that have recently made their debuts or nearing their MLB debuts. So, it is not out of the realm of possibility that they could look to move one of their veteran pitchers to improve the rest of the roster.
Joe Ryan could be of interest to the A's. He grew up in Northern California and has pitched great since 2022. The question is what would a trade for Ryan look like?
Ryan has pitched 79 games and 443 innings, posting a 3.92 ERA with 495 strikeouts since 2022. Therefore, the A's would have to be willing to give up a top-ten prospect, in addition to a couple of other pieces, for the Twins to be interested in trade talks.
Ryan has three more years of team control before he is a free agent in 2028. This means the A's could have control of Ryan for the foreseeable future before deciding if they want to extend him to a long-term deal.
Ryan would give the A's rotation quite a boost and could make it one of the better rotations in the American League. Ryan, Severino, Springs, Sears, and whoever wins the camp battle for the fifth spot, most likely Joey Estes, would be an impressive upgrade from the A's rotation last season.
This potential rotation, paired with the A's up-and-coming offense, could propel this team to the top of the AL West in just one short offseason.