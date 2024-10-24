Could the A's go after former San Francisco Giants righty this winter?
The World Series is here and for two teams, the fight to hold up the Commissioner’s Trophy comes down to one final showdown. But for the rest of Major League Baseball, it is now time to commence the offseason, where the other 28 clubs will look for ways to get their rosters ready and built up for championship contention.
For the A’s, who beginning in the 2025 season will play in Sacramento and be known solely as the Athletics, navigating a tight payroll will once again be tough, but for a team that showed flashes of promise this season, they will still look to do what they can to keep the rebuild going in a positive direction.
Alex Cobb pitched in the Bay Area for the Giants from 2022-2023 and remained with the club until a 2024 deadline trade in the midst of an IL stint. He fared very well with the Cleveland Guardians, finishing the regular season with a 2-1 record in three starts, compiling a 2.76 ERA and a 1.04 WHIP in 16.1 innings while striking out 10 batters.
In the postseason, Cobb struggled, going 0-2 with a 7.94 ERA and 2.12 WHIP as the Guardians fell in the ALCS to the New York Yankees. The righty proved that he still has plenty left in the tank, but a playoff team like the Guardians that fell just short of the World Series may choose to go with a younger staff moving forward.
At 37, Cobb is still a solid pitcher, but his age and recent injury history may keep his price tag low and his options few, which is the perfect recipe for the A's. Adding Cobb would give the A's a veteran in the rotation, which is something that they will likely be in the market for. If they follow last year's trend, Cobb also fits in well with the A's after they brought aboard former Giants Ross Stripling, Alex Wood, J.D. Davis and Scott Alexander.