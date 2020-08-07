InsideTheAthletics
Top Stories
News

Davis Warming Up as Athletics Continue Roll; Streak at 6 Games

John Hickey

How long is the Oakland A’s winning streak?

Well, consider that when it started, six games ago on Aug. 1, Khris Davis didn’t have a hit. He’d been 0-for-July.

Davis had two hits for his second consecutive game Thursday. The veteran DH was the driving force in the 6-4 win over Texas that moved the A’s to a 9-4 record with two-time defending AL West champion Houston coming to town for the first time this year Friday night.

Davis has lost his job, to be sure. He hasn’t started against a right-handed starting pitcher since the fifth game of the season back on July 28. He may be in the process of winning it back. He singled, homered and reached base four times in an Aug. 3 start. And while he was in the lineup because the A’s were facing a lefty in that one, his homer came against a right-hander.

Then Thursday against Texas lefty Mike Minor, he hit a second-inning bullet that was turned into an out by a brilliant diving catch by the Rangers’ Elvis Andrus. Two innings later he doubled a 2-0 lead into 4-0 with a bases-loaded single. And in the seventh, with the A’s lead at that point down to a single run, his inning-opening hit led to the A’s final run in the 6-4 win.

So, the man who went hitless in 15 July at-bats is 5-for-12 with four RBI in August. When his bat was frigid, the A’s felt the cold and got off to a 3-4 start. They are 6-0 since the calendar, and Davis, turned.

“I’ve been here before,” Davis said in a conference call interview after the game. “I’ve lost my job before a couple of times, and I’ve had to battle back. So this, this is nothing new to me."

He said he didn't like being in DH platoon, but he seems confident he can win the fulltime job back. 

Davis did two things to accentuate the turnaround. One, he didn’t get down on himself. And two, he moved his hands back at the plate. In so doing, the American League’s 2018 home run leader may have discovered the path out of the doldrums created when he was injured six weeks into the 2019 season.

“It’s a positioning thing,” Davis said. “It just put my hands back and brought them up a little. And it’s been helping me be more accurate to the ball. I’m finding less swings-and-misses and a little better contact.”

Davis ran into a fence in Pittsburgh while chasing a foul ball, and when he returned, found he’d lost both his swing and his stride, and neither ever came back as his numbers cratered. He had a dozen homers before the injury in just 38 games. He would have just 11 the rest of the 162-game season.

“We’ve just been working nonstop, trying to figure out what’s going to work,” Davis said. “I think when I got hurt, I’d been getting set up in a different way with my body, and my body just was adjusting to that injury. When I just put my hands further back, it just kind of freed things up.”

The recent success doesn’t mean that Davis will be in the lineup Friday. The Astros, knowing the importance of this series, held veteran Zack Greinke back and he’ll be pitching with an extra day’s rest against Oakland’s Chris Bassitt in the series opener. Greinke was 2-0 with a 0.69 ERA against the A’s for the Astros last year. Davis got just one of the two starts, and went 1-for-2.

Davis will certainly start Saturday against the left-handed Framber Valdez, and if that goes well, there’s a chance to see him in the lineup Sunday against the right-handed Cristian Javier.

“Yeah, he’s looked really good,” manager Bob Melvin said. “The last three games, it’s been really good since he made a little bit of an adjustment. And you know he’s pulling some balls now, he’s not late on pitches. I know he feels good about his swing right now, and so do I.”

Davis isn’t about too make too big a deal about the Astros coming to town for the first time since their 2017 sign-stealing scandal was exposed by A’s Thursday starter Mike Fiers, who was a member of the Astros back in 2017.

Still, the scam run by the Astros, who outlasted the A’s in the AL West each of the last two years even with Oakland winning 97 games each season, won’t be too far out of reach.

“I haven’t really thought about it at all, honestly,” Davis said. I’ve been just focused on a day-by-day approach and what we have to accomplish that day. This series (against the Rangers) was a good series for us and tomorrow I’ll be back at it, thinking about them.

“I don’t really care about my opinion on their sign-stealing scandal, but it is what it is.”

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside the Athletics on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

No Fiers, No Fireworks as Astros Visit Athletics in a Series that Could Have Been

Fans of the Oakland Athletics had big plans for the Astros in the wake of their cheating scandal. But with the Coliseum off limits to fans, that won't happen. And Mike Fiers pitches Thursday, so the whistleblower won't face Houston this time around, either.

John Hickey

Athletics Option Kaprielian, Brown to get to 28-Player Roster Limit

A pair of rookies, pitcher James Kaprielian and outfielder Seth Brown, were optioned by the Oakland Athletics to their alterate site in San Jose as the club met the reduced MLB roster limit, now at 28.

John Hickey

Just Before Roster Trim Day, Burch Smith Makes His Case for Athletics

Just in case there was any chance that reliever Burch Smith might be an option to be sent down as the A's have to go from 30 to 28 players Thursday, he erased that by pitching 3.1 innings of perfect relief, helping the A's to their fifth consecutive win, 6-4 over the Rangers.

John Hickey

Kaval: Lawsuit isn’t About Howard Terminal, and Only a Little About Athletics

With or without a new ballpark at Howard Terminal, the A’s front office is located next to a site that deals in hazardous waste. The A’s are suing California to make sure environmental regulations are followed.

John Hickey

Athletics Sue State Over Failure to Properly Police Alleged Polution

The Oakland Athletics went to Alameda County Superior Court Wednesday to file a suit against California, saying the state isn't doing enough to tamp down polution in West Oakland, near when the club hopes to build its new ballpark.

John Hickey

MLB Coronavirus Testing: A `Night and Day’ Difference After a `Hot Garbage’ start

Oakland Athletics reliever Jake Diekman was one of the most vocal critics of the way MLB handled COVID-19 coronavirus testing a month ago. He’s been impressed with the way the sports’ system of testing has improved since a rocky debut he describes as `hot garbage.’

John Hickey

Luzardo Shows Off his Stuff; Piscotty Walks Off for the Athletics' Win

There was no `W' next to the namem of Jesús Luzardo in the box score Tuesday, but the rest of his first MLB start couldn't have been much better. The rookie left-hander threw five shutout innings against the Rangers, then celebrated when Stephen Piscotty delivered a walkoff grand slam in the ninth.

John Hickey

With Weems on Injured List, Kaprielian Finally Getting his Major League Shot with Athletics

Former first-round draft pick James Kaprielian joins the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday, replacing another rookie right-handed pitcher, Jordan Weems. Kaprielian is finally healthy after missing most of four seasons with elbow problems and Tommy John surgery, and will be making his MLB debut.

John Hickey

It's Taken Some Time, but Athletics' Luzardo is Finally Getting First Big League Start

Under different circumstances, the Oakland Athletics might have seen top-ranked left-handed pitcher Jesús Luzardo in the rotation 16 months ago. No problem. He's getting his first big league start Tuesday in the Coliseum against the Rangers.

John Hickey

Rangers at Athletics Series Preview Podcast

As the teams they cover, the Texas Rangers and the Oakland Athletics, get together for the first time in this COVID-19 shortened MLB season, Sports Illustrated baseball writers Chris Halicke and John Hickey get together to break down the series.

John Hickey