SI.com
InsideTheAthletics
HomeNews
Search

Despite Taking his First Loss, Athletics' Luzardo Takes a Step Toward Success

John Hickey

This one won’t go down as the night Jesús Luzardo became the talk of baseball.

That day will come, the Oakland A’s believe, and when it does it will be because of games like this. He lost, but he made strides forward.

And he did it with a heavy heart. Earlier in the day he’d seen the video coming out of Kenosha, Wis. of the shooting Sunday of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in front of his children.

“I just want to say that my thoughts and prayers go out to Jacob Blake and his family and his close ones,” Luzardo said before starting the formal postgame video interview. “I feel like that shows that we really need change.”

Luzardo knows something about that. He’s a graduate of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland, Fla., where in 2018 a former student instigated a deadly mass shooting with 17 dead and 17 wounded.

As 22, Luzardo is still learning his craft, and giving up tie-breaking homer in the second inning to Isiah Kiner-Falefa Monday in the A’s introduction to the new Globe Life Field will have to go down on the ledger as part of the learning process.

What came after that, however, served notice that a bright future is coming for Luzardo. He followed the homer with 5.1 scoreless innings, giving the A’s a chance to win. That Oakland didn’t win had a lot to do with Lance Lynn, who shut down the A’s after a second-inning Stephen Piscotty homer.

Luzardo said that despite taking his first career loss, this game was special

“To be honest with you, I felt like this was probably the best game of my career,” Luzardo said of shutting down the Rangers for the final 5.1 innings he was on the mound.

“Usually when things get like that, they start to snowball. But I was able to kind of take a step back and not let it snowball.”

Oakland manager Bob Melvin saw much of what Luzardo did, saying he sees the lefty just “getting better and better.”

“He’s got a pretty good slider, and it looked they were laying off it early,” Melvin said. “He stayed with it and got some punchouts with it.”

Marcus Semien, who reached base four times in the game, including a single that set up the A's bases-loaded last effort in the ninth, appreciated that Luzardo kept it close, this giving the offense a chance.

""He's a young guy who knows how to pitch," Semien said. "He knows how to mix up his offspeed stuff and not allow the other team to sit on his 98-mph fastball. He's pitching, not just throwing. He's gonna be good."

Luzardo might have had a no-decision had the A’s offense done more, but Lynn, now 4-0, saw to it they didn’t, keeping the A’s under control through six innings. The often-maligned Texas bullpen was able to keep Oakland off the scoreboard.

Oakland did load the bases in the ninth inning with one out, and it seemed that the A’s, who have had a habit of dominating the ninth inning might do it again. But on this night, neither Matt Olson or Matt Chapman were able to get that much-needed ninth-inning hit against closer Rafael Montero.

“There were a few borderline pitches,” Melvin said. “We made him work, we had the bases loaded. (Olson) was trying to get a good pitch to drive, he’s our tallest hitter. I think there were a few tough pitches that were called.”

For the A’s, Monday was the halfway point of the season. The loss left them at 20-10, tied with the Twins for the best record in the American League. Only the Dodgers, at 22-8, have a better record.

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside the Athletics on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Athletics-Rangers Matchup Begins with Highly Anticipated Pairing of Lynn, Luzardo

Rangers' writer Chris Halicke and I explore the possibilities of the Oakland-Texas matchup in a podcast that touches on the Lance Lynn-Jesús Luzardo battle Monday and the possibility of Lynn being traded at the deadline, with the A's possiblity a suitor.

John Hickey

Jordan Weems, Jonah Heim Back with Athletics; Blackburn, Allen Demoted

Heading into a 10-game road trip that starts Monday night in Arlington, Texas, the Oakland Athletics brought back reliever Jordan Weems, healthy after missing time due to a back injury, and catcher Jonah Heim, who will be making his Major League debut.

John Hickey

As Athletics Check Out Rangers' New Home, the Coliseum Just Gets Older

The Oakland Athletics have played in the Coliseum since 1968. In that time, seven different franchises have played in no less than three different home parks in the same city/area. They visit one in Texas this week. Other places can get a stadium done, but in Oakland there are aspriations but no shovel-in-the-ground progess.

John Hickey

Athletics Create Extra Success in Extra Innings One More Time

The Oakland Athletics ran their record under the new extra-inning rules to 5-0 Sunday, beating the Angels on Mark Canha's sacrifice fly. Armed with the best record in the AL at 20-9, the A's head out on a season-longest 10-game road trip.

John Hickey

by

David Hdz

Athletics Feel Prepped for Longest Road Trip Through the AL West

The A's will play in second-place Houston next weekend and, for now, Mike Fiers is scheduled not to face his former team on whom he turned whistleblower over the 2017 sign-stealing scandal. Right after the Astros series comes the Aug. 31 trade deadline followed by three games in Seattle.

John Hickey

Athletics Caught by Surprise, Pleasantly So, by Family Video Introductions

Like every big league team, the Oakland Athletics have some players on their roster who haven't seen their families other than on video calls for months. So it was a nice change-of-pace when the Coliseum video board began player introductions Saturday with family members calling them out.

John Hickey

by

John Hickey

It's Never Too Early for Athletics to Start Talk About Hendriks & Cy Young

Oakland Athletics relievers Jake Diekman and T.J. McFarland are big believers in Cy Young consideration going to relievers, specifically the A's Liam Hendriks, whose nine saves and 1.26 ERA have Oakland with the best record in the AL, The last AL reliever to win was the A's Dennis Eckersley in 1992.

John Hickey

Infield Defense Fails Bassitt as Athletics' Win Streak Ends at Nine

The Oakland Athletics, who had made just 10 errors in the first 26 games, had one of those days Saturday, comitting three errors and botching a throw. That put the club in a four-run hole out of which the A's were not able to climb.

John Hickey

by

John Hickey

Diekman Says it's on his Teammates to Force Athletics Hand at Trade Deadline-

Oakland Athletics reliever Jake Diekman has been part of three trade deadline deals in the last five years. He sees the A's being buyers come Aug. 31, but for that to happen, the A's need to keep on winning to press their case for help.

John Hickey

by

RudiFan

Athletics' Green Machine Stretches Home Win Streak to Nine Games

The Oakland Athletics have won nine consecutive home games, and in each of the time they've won their Kelly Green uniforms.

John Hickey

by

carlshome