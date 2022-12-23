Detroit Tigers Claim Zach Logue From A's

It was announced today that left-hander Zach Logue had been claimed by the Detroit Tigers after being DFA'd when the A's signed Drew Rucinski.

The addition of Rucinski to the rotation mix was going to make it difficult for Logue to work his way back into the fold with so many guys clawing for those five spots.

The 26-year-old lefty was acquired by the A's before the 2022 season as part of the Matt Chapman deal with Toronto. He went 3-8 with a 6.79 ERA in 57 innings with the A's last season.

He spent the rest of the '22 campaign with the Las Vegas Aviators, where he had an even harder time. Logue posted an 8.12 ERA in 78 2/3 innings, and had a WHIP just under 2.00. He also gave up 2.9 home runs per nine in the PCL, and had a 2.1 HR/9 in Oakland.

The Tigers have to be looking at that home run rate and thinking that his season was a little unlucky. Logue has been placed on Detroit's 40-man roster, and may now have a better shot at getting back to the big leagues.