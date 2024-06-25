Former A's Pitcher to Make Tigers Debut
The Detroit Tigers have called up left-hander Easton Lucas from Triple-A Toledo for his team debut. Lucas, 27, was acquired by the A's from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for righty Shintaro Fujinami during last year's trade deadline.
With the A's, Lucas spent most of his time with the Las Vegas Aviators, totaling 31 2/3 innings with the A's Triple-A affiliate, while posting an ERA of 5.63 last year, and a 2.87 this season. He also spent a little time in the big leagues each year with Oakland, putting up an 8.10 ERA across 6 2/3 innings in '23, and a 14.73 in 3 2/3 inning this year.
Lucas' latest call-up was a quick one. He got into three games from May 8 to the 13th, and on the 14th he was designated for assignment, which is where the Tigers come into play. Detroit claimed him off waivers and sent him to Toledo where he has held a 6.14 ERA in 14 2/3 innings.
While his walk rate sits at 12.5% in those innings, which is slightly higher than where it has been in Triple-A previously, his strikeout rate has taken a jump up to 31.3%. When he was with the Aviators, that rate sat around 17% and 19%.
This could be a small sample size that we're working with, where a couple of superb outings can inflate numbers a bit, but it's certainly something to keep an eye on when Lucas takes the mound for Detroit.
Lucas will be taking the roster spot of right-hander Mason Englert, per the team. The 24-year-old righty pitched on Monday night, allowing one run on a hit and a walk. He holds a 5.95 ERA in 11 appearances this season, spanning 19 2/3 innings.