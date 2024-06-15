Former MLB GM Predicts Baltimore Orioles Land A's Mason Miller
With the trade deadline a month and a half away, speculation on where players will end up is only going to get more and more chaotic. On Thursday, one MLB insider predicted that Oakland A's closer Mason Miller would land with the Philadelphia Phillies. That same day Jim Bowden of The Athletic, a former MLB GM, predicted Miller would land with the Baltimore Orioles.
There's no question that the O's could use a reliever of Miller's caliber to solidify the ninth inning for them as they march toward postseason contention. Letting him learn from Craig Kimbrel would be an added bonus.
The A's 25-year-old flamethrower holds a 2.27 ERA on the year with a 0.85 WHIP and has struck out 56 batters in 31 2/3 innings. He also routinely hits triple digits and is one of the hardest throwers (with solid command) in baseball. Not only would he be an upgrade for Baltimore, but he's also under club control through the 2029 season.
The one wrinkle is that all of that team control also means that it's going to take a haul to land him anywhere. Oh, and the A's may not be interested in trading him, so there are two wrinkles.
Just a few weeks ago, A's GM David Forst had to clear the air and say "we're not shopping Mason Miller." Whether or not anything has changed in that time, or will change by the deadline, is anyone's guess at this point.
The Orioles would be a great match for the A's, especially if there are heaps of prospects involved, because the only reason that Oakland would move Miller is because they're getting an impossible-to-refuse return.
Later in the piece Bowden says that the A's are on the lookout for a long-term solution at shortstop, and lots of starting pitching. That may not be the case, however. Three of the team's top seven prospects are shortstops, and all three are knocking on the door to the big leagues. With Nick Allen not taking the position as was expected, former O's prospect Darell Hernaiz (from the Cole Irvin trade) was getting a look and starting to put it together before he landed on the IL with an ankle injury. He is the A's No. 4 prospect on MLB Pipeline.
Their No. 7 prospect is 2021 first rounder Max Muncy, yet if someone else claims short, then he may end up sliding over to third base. Then there's the A's top prospect and the number six overall pick in last year's MLB Draft, Jacob WIlson. Both Muncy and Wilson are on the IL in Triple-A, but either could end up in Oakland before the end of the season when healthy.
Shortstop may not be a need for the A's until they figure out what they have in Hernaiz, Muncy, and Wilson.
Bowden also linked two more relievers--Austin Adams and Lucas Erceg--as fits for the Orioles and a few other teams in need of middle relief help. Of the trio, Adams is the most likely to be moved, and he would likely cost the least in a return. He is under team control through next season.
Now, we're not saying that none of these three players ends up in Baltimore, but for context it feels important to note that Bowden also had Michael Kelly--who has been suspended for a year for gambling--as a trade target for the Chicago Cubs. All we're saying is maybe he's piecing together players with teams that make sense as opposed to hearing some rumblings from front offices around he league.
The Orioles would be a great fit for Miller's services, but if he becomes available, there is certain to be a bidding war.