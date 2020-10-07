SI.com
InsideTheAthletics
HomeNews
Search

Hendriks, Pinder Rally Athletics to 9-7 Win Over Astros to Keep Season Alive

John Hickey

A week ago, Oakland closer Liam Hendriks was joking when he said he’d be willing to throw 60 pitches if that meant the A’s would get a win.

It very nearly came to that Wednesday. Hendricks was asked to collect the final nine outs, and while there was some drama, Hendriks did his part in keeping the A’s alive for at least one more day as Oakland pulled out a season-saving 9-7 win over Houston in Dodger Stadium.

The A’s were down 7-4 after blowing leads of 1-0 and 4-2, and manager Bob Melvin got Hendriks, who hadn’t pitched in the first two games of the series, up in an effort to keep the game close.

Before Hendriks could get into the game, however, Chad Pinder hit a game-tying three-run homer in the top of the seventh, so the game was even when Hendricks took over. He got a 1-2-3 bottom of the seventh, and the A’s gave him the lead with a pair of sacrifice flies in the eighth from Sean Murphy and Pinder.

Hendriks had into thrown more than 29 pitches in a regular season game, but in the AL wild card Game 2, he threw 49 pitches against the White Sox, so he wasn’t in completely undiscovered country in closing this one out.

The A’s still have to win two more games against the Astros to advance, but for once their offense suggested that things might be changing. For the first time since Sept. 14 they score more than six runs. And Pinder gave them their first hit with a runner in scoring position this series with his seventh-inning homer.

More than that, they played small ball with the eighth-inning sacrifice flies.

For the first six innings, however, every missed Oakland opportunity and every A’s mistake was wrapped in ribbon for the Astros, a good team that didn’t need gifting from the A’s to make this a tough series.

The A’s hit four homers in the first five innings. A first-inning homer by Tommy La Stella gave the A’s a 1-0 lead was followed by a Chad Pinder double. He never advanced past second base. A fourth inning homer by Marcus Semien was followed by the A’s getting a walk and a single, but Khris Davis popped out to center. Matt Olson walked to load the bases, but Mark Canha popped out to center.

And then the Astros erupted against A’s lefty Jesús Luzardo, whose first walk of the game was followed by Aledmys Díaz homer to left that tied the game. One out later, Yusmeiro Petit took over and hit George Springer with a hit. Consecutive hits from Jose Altuve, Michael Brantley and Alex Bregman brought in two more runs, and after Petit was excused from further competition, Kyle Tucker’s single off Jake Diekman made it 7-4.

Then came Pinder and Hendriks, and for this one day at least, the A’s were back busy being the A’s.

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside the Athletics on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

With Athletics Facing Elimination, Lamb Says Now's the Time to Have Fun Playing

With their backs against the wall and Houston owning a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five American League Division Series, Oakland Athletics' third baseman Jake Lamb says the A's need to just get back to having fun. And Robbie Grossman says the A's thrive in situations like this one.

John Hickey

Athletics Will Go With Poised Luzardo to Stop the Bleeding Against Astros Wednesday

Rookie left-hander Jesús Luzardo will get the start Wednesday against the Houston Astros over Frankie Montas and Mike Fiers, although it will be all hands on deck with the Oakland Athletics needing to win or have their season come to an end. Manager Bob Melvin has long praised Luzardo's poise and composure.

John Hickey

by

carlshome

For the Second Time in a Week, Athletics Facing a Win or Go Home Situation vs. Astros

Despite a couple of home runs from Khris Davis and Chad Pinder, the Oakland Athletics didn't do much against the Astros' Framber Valdez, and now they have to win three straight. For A's manager Bob Melvin, however, is the only game that matters is Wednesday's.

John Hickey

Hendriks Not Willing to Change His Game Just to Suit Dodger Stadium

Oakland Athletics closer Liam Hendriks is a fly ball pitcher, and he says that's not going to change just because the ball tends to fly out of Dodger Stadium. He's willing to trust his pitches to get the job done, knowing that in the past when he's tried to change his game, it hasn't gone well.

John Hickey

Athletics Semien Looking to Put Game 1 Error in Rear-View Mirror

Oakland Athletics shortstop Marcus Semien's error led to four unearned runs in Game 1 of the American League Division Series Monday. He felt he should have done better. Even so, come Tuesday, he and the A's were ready to put that issue behind them in the club's battle against the Astros.

John Hickey

Inability to Hit With Runners In Scoring Position Continues to Plague Athletics Offense

The Oakland Athletics had a chance to blow out the Astros early. They hit three early homers, but they also went hitless with runners in scoring position. That enabled Houston to remain close and, eventually, chase down the A's for a 10-5 win.

John Hickey

Athletics Aren't Pointing Fingers After Stumbling to a 10-5 Loss to Astros in Game 1 of ALDS

The Oakland Athletics came out of Monday's 10-5 loss to the Houston Astros feeling that they let Game 1 of the American League Division Series slip away from them. But they weren't about to point fingers; instead they'll just move forward.

John Hickey

Athletics Fail to Cash in Early, Allowing Astros Roar Back for a 10-5 Lead in Game 1

Oakland let back-to-back chances for big innings slip away in their ALDS opener against Houston, and the Astros went on to make the A's pay, claiming a 10-5 win in the opener.

John Hickey

Canha Says Athletics are Underrated and Underappreciated, and He Can Deal With That

The early start times doled out to the A's in the wild card and now the American League West Division series suggest the Oakland Athletics don't get much respect from TV or MLB. Outfielder Mark Canha accepts that as just the way things are and he finds ways to use it as motivation.

John Hickey

Astros' McCullers, Athletics' Bassitt Share Bond of Tommy John Surgery Recovery

The starting pitchers in Game 1 of the American League Division Series in Dodger Stadium both have had come come back from Tommy John surgery, most recently the Astros' Lance McCullers, who missed all of the 2019 season. It took the Oakland Athletics Chris Bassitt three seasons to get back to the top of his game.

John Hickey