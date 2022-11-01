Howard Terminal Headlines Preach Doom for Oakland A's

Before we get going here, let me be upfront: I have no special news sources on Howard Terminal, but I have been keeping a keen eye on the ballpark situation for quite some time now, and feel like I have a pretty decent grasp on the situation.

So with that, let's talk Howard Terminal, but more specifically the headlines when you search "A's" or "Oakland Athletics" on Google.

Everything you see is some variation of "A's likely to leave Oakland for Las Vegas, Commissioner Says," or "A's Likely Headed to Vegas After Oakland Drops Ball."

Those sure are headlines, but for starters, that's not actually what was said.

Secondly, you have to consider the two sources of this bit of information. The first source, and the one everyone seems to want to quote here, is a national writer that reported something that wasn't actually said. Rob Manfred made a couple of statements after that reporter muddied the water, and clarified that time is not up in Oakland to secure a ballpark at Howard Terminal.

The other "source" here is Rob Manfred and I put source in quotes because he never actually said that the A's were leaving for Las Vegas. He said he isn't terribly positive about the prospect of building a ballpark in Oakland currently, because of the pace of things.

That's it.

He mentioned that the A's have been exploring Vegas as well, but we've already known that. It's all part of Dave Kaval's infamous parallel paths talking point. Exploring Vegas is nothing new, but again, there has been no report of a site even being picked out in Las Vegas for the A's to potentially play baseball.

Those are just the facts. There is some concern that a new governor in Nevada could step up and find some funds to make a move more enticing, and reports have come out that Commissioner Manfred would waive the relocation fee since the ballpark would need a retractable roof, but one of those may not even happen, and the other is just meant to offset the extra cost of building a ballpark in Vegas, so that's not money that John Fisher would be saving.

Let's be frank: Rob Manfred works for the owners, so even if he had explicitly said something along the lines of "I think the time for baseball in Oakland is drawing to a close," that isn't even necessarily trustworthy, because he is a mouthpiece for the owners. If he's not giving specifics in his answers, then they're likely just threats in an attempt to get the process moving along.

Granted, that could mean in Oakland, or in Las Vegas, but the end goal here was get things moving, not to break news that the A's were leaving town.

With that in mind, the headlines that are strewn around the internet right now are likely a desired outcome, because the tactic worked.

I wouldn't be shocked if the national reporter's tweet was in some ways planned. He's known for getting the story wrong, so if he misheard or misrepresented what was said, that's just par for the course, and provides cover for the Commissioner because he didn't actually say those things, but he still got the headlines that he was after.

Some reporters are fed information to further an agenda, and they do so happily. I'm not saying this reporter is one of those people necessarily, but this whole scenario seems a little fishy because Rob Manfred didn't even come close to what he was reported to have said.

At the end of the day, I guess all I'm hoping to achieve in the couple of minutes this has taken to read is to think about who the information came from and what their motivations could be and take that with you as you take in what they're telling you.

With that said, here is the general synopsis on Howard Terminal: The Oakland A's and the City of Oakland are still in negotiations over funding for parts of the project. Inflation is making some of the earlier estimates outdated, and now the project is going to take more money to complete, which is leading to a stall in the talks.

The A's had wanted a binding vote done by the end of this year, presumably before a new mayor takes over in Oakland in January and a new City Council is appointed, because getting up to speed and on board with the project could take time, and that is something the A's have said they don't have much of.

Meanwhile, A's decision-makers have had trips to Las Vegas to scout land that could turn into a ballpark should they move there, but there has been no report of a site that has been selected, and no renderings have been released. They were supposed to come out with that information after last year's World Series. I guess any time from here on out is technically "after last year's World Series" but the pace of the announcement seems to be an issue after one season.

Last year there were reports that the A's had put in an offer on a plot of land, but A's President Dave Kaval didn't specify where the land was located. To me, that means it's a ploy to get some action going in Oakland if he's not willing to give specifics and talk up the area that could be the new home of the A's.

To that point, an offer doesn't mean anything. What would have been useful information is how much they offered and what the asking price was. Since that information wasn't provided, I can only guess that if the land was worth a million dollars, that they offered a thousand. Still counts as an offer, and still gets covered like it's a real thing because it's technically true!

Things could change after next Tuesday's election day. Nevada could have a governor that is more willing to use public funds to help lure the A's to Las Vegas, and that could be what John Fisher has been waiting on.

I am still optimistic that a deal gets done in Oakland, regardless of what the headlines say.