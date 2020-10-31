SI.com
Inside the Athletics Bids You Adieu, As Do I

John Hickey

Major League Baseball free agency starts Nov. 1.

For once, I’m ahead of the curve. My free agency is kicking in, too.

Today, Oct. 31, is my last day with Sports Illustrated’s Inside the Athletics website. I was informed at the beginning of the month that the new wave of SI/Maven ownership is dropping local baseball coverage nationwide.

The 2020 baseball season was wild, weird and wacky. Seeing the season shut down for almost four months in the face of a worldwide pandemic came out of left field. Watching baseball in an empty stadium was just a little nuts. Zoom interviews got old, fast. Through it all, I hope I brought some insight and humor to you in the process of exploring all things A’s.

As for me, I’m not sure what’s next. I’m a writer, and I hope to continue along that line. Time will tell.

As for you, I hope you enjoyed reading what I had to say about the A’s and about baseball. Thank you for being part of the journey.

One more thing. Vote.

Vote. Vote. Vote.

Cheers

John

Follow ex-Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

But no need now to click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside the Athletics on SI. No need, too, to access and comment on featured stories.

