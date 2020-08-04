InsideTheAthletics
Top Stories
News

It's Taken Some Time, but Athletics' Luzardo is Finally Getting First Big League Start

John Hickey

Jesús Luzardo will start for the Oakland A’s Tuesday night, and it’s been a much-delayed process for him to get here.

He seemed a good bet to being in the 2019 starting rotation with Oakland when he was just 21. Then in spring training, he came down with a shoulder strain. Originally it was supposed to sideline him for between four and six weeks, but he wound up missing nearly half a season before getting back on the mound in the minor leagues.

When he eventually made it to the A’s in September, he was pitching in relief.

He seemed to be a great bet to be in the 2020 starting rotation this year, but that got shut down when baseball went dark for the better part of four months over the coronavirus pandemic.

He seemed to be a lock to be in the rotation when Major League Baseball finally got up and running in July, but he tested positive for COVID-19 and had to self-quarantine for 14 days before reporting. Once he did, he wasn’t quite stretched out enough to start.

His last relief appearance, however, saw him throw 67 pitches in 3.2 innings of relief, and he’s been judged ready to go.

So, it comes as no surprise when the left-hander says he’s “definitely very excited” to finally make his first big league start.

True, it will be in a Coliseum devoid of fans and he’ll be matched up against a Texas pitcher, Lance Lynn, who hasn’t allowed a run in either of his first two starts. None of that seems to be overly burdensome.

“I’m just glad to finally be able to get a start,” he said. “So, I’m just going to take it how I’ve been taking it, whether it’s out of the bullpen or a start. Even last year I didn’t really get a true start until the back end of the season in Triple-A. So, it’s been a while for me.”

Luzardo says his time in the bullpen should help him, particularly because he saw the Rangers in two of his first three big league appearances last September.

“I think that the mentality that I used (as a reliever) will definitely help me.”

While Luzardo is excited to start, his teammates aren’t far behind.

Chris Bassitt, who won’t be getting a start in this series, is a major Luzardo fan.

“I’ve said that he is one of the top pitchers in baseball, and I believe that,” Bassitt said. I think the way he can manipulate a fastball is impressive. He can pitch from 92 to 100 (mph) and he is able manipulate speeds from his two-seam to his four-seam, and he has a great off-speed pitch. He’s truly the total package.”

Second baseman Tony Kemp, who was with the Cubs last year and has only gotten to see Luzardo this year, said “the kid is an old soul.”

“What I’m kind of getting as is that he goes about his business and he has electric stuff,” Kemp said. “The more experienced that he gets on the mound, he’s going to be a player that he’s going to be a lock in the A’s rotation for sure.”

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside the Athletics on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Rangers at Athletics Series Preview Podcast

As the teams they cover, the Texas Rangers and the Oakland Athletics, get together for the first time in this COVID-19 shortened MLB season, Sports Illustrated baseball writers Chris Halicke and John Hickey get together to break down the series.

John Hickey

Davis Breaks Out with Single and Homer; the Next Move is Melvin's

Khris Davis got a single, homer and reached base four times in the Oakland Athletics 11-1 breakout win over Seattle Monday. The question now is whether that will earn him regular playing time against right-handed pitching.

John Hickey

Athletics' Kemp Keeping the Joy in Playing Baseball

Back flips, dances and waves to mom are all part of Oakland Athletics second baseman Tony Kemp vision of how to make baseball a game everybody can enjoy.

John Hickey

Dog Day Afternoons for Athletics' Hendriks, Laureano

Ramon Laureano has parked his black labrador, Macy, with Liam Hendriks' wife, Kristie, for the Oakland Athletics road trip to Seattle, It'll be early in the morning when the A's get home, but Laureano will be picking up Macy to bring her home before getting to sleep.

John Hickey

Laureano Continues to Fuel Athletics Offense with Three-Run Game-Winner

The Oakland Athletics got just one hit with a man in scoring position Sunday, but that came from Ramon Laureano and it was a bomb to left-center in T-Mobile Park that carried the A's to a 3-2 win. Laureano is, as winning pitcher Chris Bassitt said, "our best hitter right now."

John Hickey

Athletics Swing Left in Meeting Up With ex-A's Starter Kendall Graveman

Before this week, the last time Kendall Graveman threw in a big league game, he was beating the Yankees for the A's on May 11, 2018. He's back after Tommy John surgery, and he's facing Oakland as a member of the Mariners' rotation.

John Hickey

Athletics Montas has New Plan for Throwing his Splitter vs. Mariners

Oakland Athletics starter Frankie Montas has decided that while he likes the split-finger pitch a bunch, he might be better served by holding it out until the third or fourth inning, letting his fastball and slider to the bulk of the early work.

John Hickey

Athletics Finally Find Their Comfort Zone; It's the 10th Inning

Robbie Grossman came off the bench with a pinch-hit double in the 10th inning Saturday to pull the Oakland Athletics to a 3-2 win over Seattle. The A's are 4-4 after eight games, and half of the four wins have under the new rules for extra innings where a runner starts each half inning at second base.

John Hickey

Davis, Pinder Back in Lineup as Athletics Seek Cure to Slump

Right-handed batters Khris Davis and Chad Pinder are in the lineup for Saturday with the Mariners throwing a left-hander. Oakland needs not just those to bats to awaken, but bats throughout a lineup that is averaging .194 collectively.

John Hickey

While Athletics Keep it Simple, Not Every MLB Team is Following Suit

The Oakland Athletics are convinced they are living up to the designs and intents of Major League Baseball's coronavirus protocols. They'd like it if every team did, but that's not their call.

John Hickey