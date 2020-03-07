InsideTheAthletics
Jefferies Tops Latest List of A's Demotions

John Hickey

The A’s made a second round of roster cuts in as many days Friday, with former Cal starting pitcher Daulton Jefferies the biggest name being sent out.

Jefferies hasn’t made an appearance in the big leagues, but he clearly has the full faith of the A’s behind him. He was put on the active roster shortly before the November deadline. That move was significant because it was that move that forced the A’s to put one-time highly prized prospect Jharel Cotton on the disabled list.

Cotton is now with the Cubs.

At the same time Friday, the club reassigned left-handed pitcher Donnie Hart and right-handed pitchers Ben Bracewell, Parker Dunshee, Ian Gardeck, Brian Howard and Zach Lee to the minor leagues. Oakland now has 51 players on the active roster, 36 players on the 40-man roster and 15 non-roster invitees.

Jefferies, the 37th overall pick in the same June draft that brought left-hander A.J. Puk into the organization, has, like Puk, has battled injury troubles. He came back from Tommy John surgery in the middle of last year to pitch in five games (three starts) for Class-A Stockton and 21 game (12 starts) for Double-A Midland.

The A’s are intrigued by the power in his fastball despite the fact that he’s somewhat undersized at 6-0, 180 pounds. He’d pitched in just one game this spring, giving up three runs in 0.2 innings this spring before being shipped out.

Before being sent out, Lee got credit for Friday’s 7-6 win on the road at Cleveland with two scoreless innings. And Gardeck pitched the final inning in Oakland’s 11-5 loss in Mesa against the Reds, giving up two hits and a run.

Laureano has Laser-Like Focus on World Series

Ramon Laureano has played little more than one full season in the Major Leagues, but he sees the Athletics as having one goal this season. That's playing all the way through October.

John Hickey

Faster start essential for A's 2020 hopes

All three AL division champs are on the schedule in the first three weeks, and the Athletics know they have to start more quickly if they're going to keep up.

John Hickey

A's Send Down Gossett, Holmes and Kaprielian

Three pitchers who have some home of pitching in Oakland later this season among the first players cut from the Athletics' camp.

John Hickey

A's Look to Put Astros in Rear-View Mirror

Just making the playoffs is no longer good enough for the Oakland Athletics, who have set their sites on the AL West title and beyond.

John Hickey

Wednesday's A's Lineup an Opening Day Preview?

Khris Davis isn't playing against the Dodgers, but almost most all of the expected opening day starters have been put together by manager Bob Melvin.

John Hickey

For A's Chapman, the Defense Never Rests

Gold Glove third baseman Matt Chapman and the rest of the Athletics got the day off Wednesday, but his defense is already ready to go.

John Hickey

Bassitt a Big Relief for A's as a Starter

Chris Bassitt started most of last year, but he was the odd man out until A.J. Puk came down with an injury. Bassitt is happy to fill in as needed.

John Hickey

A's put Puk's spring on hold

Left-handed rookie A.J. Puk has come down with what Athletics are calling a mild shoulder strain. He will be reevaluated toward the end of teh week.

John Hickey

Pinder Good at Spreading His Workload Around

Jack-of-all-trades Chad Pinder has to cover more positions than anyone else in the Oakland Athletics' camp, and he wouldn't have it any other way.

John Hickey

Montas starting slow, but throwing hard

Second-year Athletics' starter Frankie Montas isn't throwing many inning yet, but he's showing his hard stuff while working to perfect his split-finger.

John Hickey