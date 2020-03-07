Jefferies Tops Latest List of A's Demotions

The A’s made a second round of roster cuts in as many days Friday, with former Cal starting pitcher Daulton Jefferies the biggest name being sent out.

Jefferies hasn’t made an appearance in the big leagues, but he clearly has the full faith of the A’s behind him. He was put on the active roster shortly before the November deadline. That move was significant because it was that move that forced the A’s to put one-time highly prized prospect Jharel Cotton on the disabled list.

Cotton is now with the Cubs.

At the same time Friday, the club reassigned left-handed pitcher Donnie Hart and right-handed pitchers Ben Bracewell, Parker Dunshee, Ian Gardeck, Brian Howard and Zach Lee to the minor leagues. Oakland now has 51 players on the active roster, 36 players on the 40-man roster and 15 non-roster invitees.

Jefferies, the 37th overall pick in the same June draft that brought left-hander A.J. Puk into the organization, has, like Puk, has battled injury troubles. He came back from Tommy John surgery in the middle of last year to pitch in five games (three starts) for Class-A Stockton and 21 game (12 starts) for Double-A Midland.

The A’s are intrigued by the power in his fastball despite the fact that he’s somewhat undersized at 6-0, 180 pounds. He’d pitched in just one game this spring, giving up three runs in 0.2 innings this spring before being shipped out.

Before being sent out, Lee got credit for Friday’s 7-6 win on the road at Cleveland with two scoreless innings. And Gardeck pitched the final inning in Oakland’s 11-5 loss in Mesa against the Reds, giving up two hits and a run.