Let's Play Two: Athletics, Giants to play Exhibition Games Next Monday, Tuesday

John Hickey

The Oakland A’s and San Francisco Giants will rekindle a spring training tradition in the middle of summer when they meet for a pair of exhibition games next week as the workout portion of the 2020 baseball season comes to an end.

Monday, July 20, will see the Giants visit the A’s at the Coliseum for a game with a 6:40 p.m. start. The next night, at 6:45 p.m., the A’s will be on the road at Oracle Park.

The A’s are due to open the season the following Friday at home against the Angels. The Giants will be opening up in Los Angeles on Thursday against the Dodgers.

In both of the exhibition games and in all of the regular season games, fans will not be permitted. The Monday game will be televised on NBC Sports California and the Tuesday game on NBC Sports Bay Area.

As for audio, the A’s, who have ditched radio for at least the start of the season, will have broadcasts on the TuneIn streaming app.

During the regular 60-game season, the A’s and the Giants will meet six times. San Francisco will host Oakland Aug 14-16, while the A’s will be hosts Sept. 18-20.

