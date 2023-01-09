Skip to main content
Liam Hendriks to Undergo Cancer Treatment

The former A's closer announced his diagnosis on Sunday night on Instagram
The White Sox closer took to Instagram to share some personal news on Sunday night. 

Hendriks became the A's closer during the 2019 season and led them to a postseason series win in 2020 over the White Sox. It was the first time the A's had advanced in the postseason dating back to 2006 when the club made the ALCS. They'd been 0-5 in five chances (three Wild Card games and two Division Series) since.

Hendriks endeared himself to A's fans in his years with Oakland with his dominant performance and fiery personality on the field, and his work in the community off the field. 

None of the baseball stuff matters right now. All that matters is that he gets the best treatment he can receive, and hopefully, one day, he can return to the mound. His contract, the White Sox roster situation, and all of the other balls in the air right now are all secondary. 

Get well and see you soon, Liam! 

