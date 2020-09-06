SI.com
InsideTheAthletics
HomeNews
Search

Manaea's September Song Sounds Sweet as Athletics Get Back on Track

John Hickey

Last year, Sean Manaea had a September to remember, coming back from injury to make five starts for the A’s, throwing 29.2 innings with a 4-0 record and a 1.21 ERA.

Oakland didn’t fully see that side of Manaea in July or August this time around, but in his first September start, the veteran left-hander was back to his September 2019 ways.

Manaea threw five dominant innings against San Diego and took advantage of some timely two-out hitting from the Oakland offense as the A’s scored an 8-4 win over the Padres that seemed to right the ship after a nine-game stretch in which Oakland had played just three games – two of them in a doubleheader last Saturday – due to protest and pandemic, going 0-3 while being outscored 17-5.

Manager Bob Melvin said that Manaea’s fastball, which sat between 92-94 mph all day led to what was “without a doubt” the best start for the left-hander this season. To get there, Manaea uncovered the best heater of the season. That, in turn, set up his slider and changeup as he struck out five, allowed four singles and a walk while giving up one run.

“Overall, I felt awesome,” Manaea said. “The fastball velo was there. I was locating it well, too, putting it pretty much where I wanted to and not really having any mistake pitches. And then the changeup, and I felt I threw a couple of pretty good sliders.”

It’s been part of a progression for the lefty, who stumbled out of the starting gate with a 9.00 ERA in his first four starts, but who has gradually begun to get back to where he wants to be. In his most recent four starts he’s 3-0 with a 2.21 ERA with 17 strikeouts in 20.1 innings. More significantly, the A’s are 4-0 in the most recent set of four games after having gone 1-3 in his first four starts.

Pitching for the first time in 10 days my have helped Manaea with his velocity, although he would not recommend spending three or four days quarantined in a hotel in Houston without a chance to work out.

“It was weird,” Manaea said of the time spent in Houston after fellow pitcher Daniel Mengden had tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus. “That much time off, especially when you really can’t do much, I’m not that much of a fan of it. But at the same time, it was nice to take that break and really slow things down and take it day-by-day.

“I don’t really want to do that again, having as much time off, but it was good for what it was.”

The A’s are going to need another strong September followed up by a good October if they’re going to go as far as they would hope. Oakland leads the American League West over Houston and no matter what happens in the series finale against the Padres Sunday, the A’s will have the lead heading into a five-game series with the Astros that starts Monday.

Oakland ended August by losing both ends of a doubleheader in Houston last Saturday, then lost four games, one in Houston and three in Seattle, following the positive test news. Then the A’s got four hits in a loss to the Padres Friday. What happened Saturday was, shall we say, refreshing.

“The doubleheader is so far in the rearview mirror, I don’t even remember it,” Melvin said. “It’s more having to mentally grind though the time we were off and then having a tough night last night. So, yeah, it was important to get off to a good start against a hot-hitting team.

“And for Sean to have that stuff and pitch as well as he did, too.”

NOTES:

--The word on sidelined shortstop Marcus Semien is that he might be ready to take some coaches’ batting practice in the cage Sunday to test the discomfort in his left side. There seems to be a decent chance of him returning during the five-game series against the Astros Monday-Thursday, including a Tuesday doubleheader.

--Rookie catcher Jonah Heim got the first two RBI of his career, one while batting right-handed, the other as a lefty.

--Vimael Machin is getting positive grades from Melvin on his defensive work at shortstop with Semien out, even though Machin committed an error Friday night. “I thought he looked really comfortable,” Melvin said Saturday morning. “He had quite a few plays early in the game. You know if you hit it to him, he’s going to catch it.”

--Melvin said there will be a determination after A.J. Puk faces batters at the A’s San Jose alternate site Sunday about whether Puk will then be ready to join the club. Melvin said that Puk’s left shoulder is going to have to be ready to pitch every other day or to pitch multiple innings. The A’s are optimistic, with Melvin saying “I think he’s progressing to the point where we feel good about his return pretty soon.”

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside the Athletics on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Minor Seeing a Bright Future, both for Athletics and for Himself

Mike Minor came to the Oakland Athletics from the Texas Rangers with the A's facing a barrage of doubleheaders. He's good pitching either as a starter or reliever, in part because he sees World Series potential in the Oakland roster.

John Hickey

Pajama Talk: Athletics' Hendriks Unique View of Padres' Uniforms

Social media had more than a little fun Friday into Saturday after Oakland Athletics' closer Liam Hendriks compares San Diego's uniforms to "silken pajamas."

John Hickey

Finally Back on the Field, Athletics Find Replay Calls are the Same as Ever

The Oakland Athletics had a chance to grab a lead, and thought they had, but a run was taken away when a safe call at the plate on Matt Olson was overturned. Things spiraled out of control after that for Oakland, playing its first game is six days after being shut down by a positive COVID-19 test.

John Hickey

Semien Will be Ready, Even if He's Unlikely to Play for a Day or Two for Athletics

A sore left side has Oakland Athletics shortstop Marcus Semien out of the starting lineup Friday, the second game in a row that's true after playing in 275 consecutive games. He wants to be ready to come off the bench, even if manager Bob Melvin wants him to just rest and heal.

John Hickey

After Fearing His Season Might Be Over, Athletics Hendriks Can't Wait to Pitch

Because he's medically deemed as a player with a high risk of contracting the COVID-19 coronavirus, Oakland Athetics closer Liam Hendriks feared that teh positive test that hit the A's last week might force him to opt out of the season. But the positive test was limited to just one player, pitcher Daniel Mengden, and Hendriks didn't have to face making th opt-in or opt-out choice.

John Hickey

Crash Course: Athletics are as Prepared for 26 Games in 24 Days as They Can Be

The Oakland Athletics will be back in action Friday against the San Diego Padres after having played just two games in the last eight days. What's left is a mountain of games, including at one point three doubleheaders in seven days. Rather than make themselves crazy, the A's are taking it one day at a time.

John Hickey

by

carlshome

Athletics Ready to Get Back on Field After Mengden Goes on IL With Positive COVID-19 Test

The Oakland Athletics made room on the roster for newly acquired pitcher Mike Minor by putting pitcher Daniel Mengden on the injured list following his Aug. 29 positive test for the COVID-19 coronavirus. Mengden is quarantining at home in Houston while the A's resume play in the Coliseum agains the Padres Friday.

John Hickey

Tom Terrific: The Life and Times of Tom Seaver

Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver died this week. In an October, 2019 profile written by SI's Tom Verducci, just what Seaver meant to his teammates and to New York is well told.

John Hickey

Between Time Off and Doubleheaders, Athletics Road has Gotten More Difficult

The Oakland Athletics won't play again until Friday, when they hope to end an almost week-long hiatus and welcome the San Diego Padres to the Coliseum. The A's don't know if they can recapture their momentum, and four subsequent doubleheaders don't play to Oakland's strength, either.

John Hickey

by

John Hickey

Athletics Postpone Entire Series in Seattle, Face Four Doubleheaders in Final Month

Although they have had a second round of COVID-19 testing that has produced no new positive results, the Oakland Athletics will not play any of their three scheduled games in Seattle against the Mariners. The next game up for Oakland is San Diego in Coliseum on Friday, and the A's likely will have four doubleheaders in the season's final month.

John Hickey

by

John Hickey