Mason Miller to Return Wednesday
The Oakland A's plan to activate All Star closer Mason Miller ahead of Wednesday's afternoon finale against the Chicago White Sox, according to manager Mark Kotsay. Miller has been on the IL since July 25 with what is listed as a broken left hand, but is more specifically a fracture of the fifth metacarpal (pinky finger) in his left hand.
Miller threw 15 pitches in a live bullpen session on Monday, and on Tuesday he was feeling good, hence his impending return to the A's bullpen. One of the batters he faced was Kotsay, who had told the closer he wouldn't be one of the batters for the session, only to be the first one in the box. "He was playing mind games," according to Miller, who smiled.
The 25-year-old righty is 1-1 on the season with a 2.21 ERA in 34 appearances, spanning 40 2/3 innings. He also holds a 0.84 WHIP and has struck out a MLB-best 45.8% of the batters he's faced this season. Houston Astros reliever Josh Hader holds the second-highest strikeout rate among pitchers with at least 40 innings at 39.2%.
With Miller set to return, and Lucas Erceg now in Kansas City, Tyler Ferguson is expected to continue serving in the late innings, potentially as the team's eighth inning option. The 30-year-old rookie has more or less taken over closing games with Miller on the IL.