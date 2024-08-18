Miami Marlins to Call Up Former A's Pitcher
The Miami Marlins are set to call up right-hander Adam Oller to start on Monday, according to Ari Alexander of KPRC2. Oller began the year in the Cleveland Guardians' organization after his former catcher in Oakland Stephen Vogt was named the team's manager. The Guardians signed him to a minor-league deal, but he never made it to Cleveland.
The Guardians released the 29-year-old on July 3, and the Miami Marlins signed him a week later and assigned him to Triple-A Jacksonville where he has gone 3-0 in six games (three starts), holding a 2.88 ERA across 25 innings. His strikeout percentage has stayed roughly the same as it was in Cleveland's system (24.5%), but his walk rate has been cut in half, going from 14.4% to 7.1%.
Up until he takes the mound for the Marlins, all of his big-league experience will have come with the Oakland A's, totaling 94 frames with a 7.09 ERA in 28 appearances (15 starts) across the 2022 and 2023 seasons.
In an odd twist, one of Oller's most impressive outings came against the Marlins at the Oakland Coliseum in 2022. He went six innings, giving up three runs on five hits and five walks, striking out two. While the final line isn't great, the A's bullpen was taxed heading into that contest, and for the righty to be able to get through six innings without much command, saving the bullpen and keeping his team in the game, that was a gutsy performance.
Oller will be joining former A's Cristian Pache and Jonah Bride on the active roster, with Jesús Luzardo currently on the IL. The Marlins are currently 45-78, fifth in the NL East.