Michael Kelly Suspended by MLB for Betting
Major League Baseball announced the suspensions of five players on Tuesday for betting on baseball, including Oakland A's reliever Michael Kelly, who received a one year ban.
San Diego Padres infielder Tucupita Marcano was banned for life for betting on baseball, including betting on games that his team played. Rule 21 states, "Any player, umpire or club or league official or employee, who shall bet any sum whatsoever upon any baseball game in connection with which the bettor has a duty to perform, shall be declared permanently ineligible.” That is why he received the lifetime ban.
For Jay Groome (Padres), José Rodríguez (Phillies), Andrew Saalfrank (Diamondbacks), as well as Kelly, they will be out a year for betting on games that did not involve their teams. A one-year suspension is what Rule 21 calls for in that instance.
The 31-year-old right-hander was claimed off waivers from the Cleveland Guardians in November, and had been enjoying a career year with the A's. Across 311/3 innings, Kelly had posted a 2.59 ERA with a 1.18 WHIP and had been one of the more reliable arms in the bullpen.
The team released a statement following Kelly's suspension:
The A’s were disappointed to learn of the matter involving Michael Kelly. While we cannot comment on the details, this violation occurred prior to Michael joining the A's organization and we fully support MLB’s sports betting policy and the need to adhere to all provisions of Rule 21. We will continue to educate all members of our organization regarding their obligations under the policy.- Oakland A's