SI.com
InsideTheAthletics
HomeNews
Search

Montas Says Athletics are `Chilling' After Beating Astros in Opener of Doubleheader

John Hickey

Asked how the Oakland A’s were doing after a 4-2 win over the Astros Tuesday in the first game of a doubleheader between the top two teams in the American League West and what kind of pressure the Houston might be feeling, A’s pitcher Frankie Montas cracked a big smile.

“I don’t think any of us are thinking about that,” Montas after pitching the first five innings and getting the win. “That’s their job, to think about whether they have pressure or not. You know, we’re chilling here. We’re just trying to play baseball.”

And someone who might be chilling for the first time in a long while is Oakland designated hitter Khris Davis. Related to getting the DH call only against left-handed pitchers. That meant he didn’t start in any of the first four games after last week’s five-day break. And he hadn’t played in the doubleheader in Houston the Saturday before last.

So, when he was put into the lineup for Tuesday’s Game 1, Davis hadn’t had an at-bat since Aug. 26, the space of 12 days.

No worries. He homered in the second inning for the A’s first run. He doubled home the game’s final run in the sixth inning of the seven-inning game. Both came off Houston ace Zack Greinke, against whom Davis has been a battering ram, somewhat inexplicably given that Davis came into Tuesday with a .155 batting average and just one homer against MLB pitching.

Davis has just 11 hits this season, and three of the 11 have come off Greinke, two doubles and the homer, one of just three homers Greinke has allowed all year.

“It was big,” Melvin said before getting Davis into the lineup in the second game against another right-hander, Chase DeJong. “(Davis) has done some really good work, he felt good about himself and his has a little bit of history with Greinke.

“Guys show up at different times when they need to. He certainly showed up big for us today.”

Montas, who pitched four scoreless innings before giving up a game-tying two-run by Michael Brantley in the fifth, said Davis’ breakout game was a fan favorite in the Oakland dugout.

“It was huge for him,” Montas said. “He shows up and he’s ready to play.”

Both of Davis’s hits were to right-center, which is particularly significant, because when he’s going good, that’s where much of his damage is done.

“For a guy who’s a star like he is,” Melvin said, “you would think it might put some pressure on you, but he doesn’t. He does anything but. He is as team-oriented a guy as we have here. (Right field) is his game. He stayed with it. And that’s kind of been his sweet spot over the years.

“Certainly the dugout reacted (to Davis’s performance) almost like when we won the challenge.”

For the first time in a fortnight or more, the A’s won a replay challenge when Marcus Semien was judged after a replay to be safe at first. The A’s had lost three replay challenges they thought they should have won in the last four days. When they finally one won, Melvin stuck both arms up, as if signaling a touchdown.

Montas was coming off three consecutive down games, but his fastball was too much for the Astros save for Brantley, who had two doubles and a homer. The rest of the lineup had three hits total off him in his five innings. Had it been a nine-inning game, he might have had another inning, but the A’s bullpen, as good as it’s been, got the call, and Jake Diekman and Liam Hendriks finished up.

“I was feeling good, really good,” Montas said. “I felt my fastball was still pretty good. Honestly, every pitcher wants to stay out there. But, hey, I’ll take what I can get. We’re winning. That’s all that matters right now.”

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside the Athletics on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chapman Keeping up Hopes of a Quick Return to Third Base for Athletics

Oakland Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman hates to be out of the starting lineup and says he doesn't quite know what to do with himself when he's not on the field. But with his right hip giving him problems, he's going to have to watch the next few games from the stands.

John Hickey

Replay Decisions Continue to Baffle and Frustrate the Athletics

From the first week of the season, the Oakland Athletics have grown increasingly frustrated by replay reviews, which have generally gone against them. The key for the A's seems to be not contesting close calls, but that doesn't seem close to happening.

John Hickey

Kemp Humbled by Being Named Athletics' Roberto Clemente Award nominee

Oakland Athletics second baseman Tony Kemp said he was "pretty much speechless" as being name the A's nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award, one of MLB's most prestigious awards.

John Hickey

The Athlete Comes Out in Athletics' Bassitt in Shutout Performance Against Astros

Oakland Athletics starter Chris Bassitt threw seven scoreless inning and turned in a defensive gem as well as the A's opened a five-game, four-day series against second-place Houston with a 6-0 win over the Astros.

John Hickey

Athletics Shut Down A.J. Puk Again, Top Prospect's Chances of Pitching in 2020 Slim

A recurrence of left shoulder pain has led the Oakland Athletics to shut down former No. 1 draft pick A.J. Puk with three weeks left in the regular season. He's likely to see a doctor in the next day or two and is unlikely to pitch in Oakland this season.

John Hickey

Right Hip Tendinitis Probably Pushes Athletics Chapman Out of Astros Series

Oakland Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman isn't ready to go on the disabled list after being diagnosed as having right hip tendinits, but it seems unlikely that he will play much, if at all, in a five-game series against the second-place Astros that starts Monday.

John Hickey

Time Off Has Worked Wonders for Athletics Olson's Productivity

After owning a .169 batting average when the A's went on a five-day break due to a positive COVID-19 test, Matt Olson has worked on his swing, and in three games, he has five hits and three walks in 12 plate trips, warming up just as the Astros come to town for five games.

John Hickey

Athletics, Astros Both Ailing as They Prep for Series to decide AL West winner

Injured infielders a major concern for both Oakland, Houston as they limp into a five-game, four-day series that could settle the AL West title winner for 2020.

John Hickey

by

John Hickey

Athletics Await MRI Results on Chapman After Injury Sidelines Him

Slumping third baseman Matt Chapman was not going to come out of the lineup just because he'd struck out a bunch this weekend. But a flareup of a right hip problem in the middle of a 5-3 loss to the Padres could have Chapman out with Astros coming to town.

John Hickey

With Semien Still Out, La Stella Moves to Leadoff Spot for Athletics

Second baseman Tommy La Stella hasn't batted at the top of a lineup since 2018, but he's there Sunday as Oakland Athletics manager Bob Melvin tries to make the lineup work without shortstop Marcus Semien.

John Hickey