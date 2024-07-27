More A's Legends Set to Attend "Alumni Sunday"
With this likely being the A's last season in Oakland, the team has been bringing in former franchise greats for Sunday afternoon games for the past couple of months. Most recently, the A's weclomed Jose Canseco and Khris Davis, but there had been no update on future alumni that would be in attendance to finish out the season, until now.
On Sunday August 4, when the A's play the Los Angeles Dodgers, both Chad Pinder and Scott Hatteberg will be in attendance. According to the team's site, "[they] will sign autographs starting at 11:35 a.m. in the Eastside Club. Autographs are free and on a first-come, first-served basis. This session will last approximately one hour. One autograph per person. Personal items will not be autographed. Alumni will sign pre-produced 5x7 autograph cards. Autographs and appearances are subject to change."
These events have been pretty busy at the Coliseum (by 2024 standards), so that first come, first served note is pretty crucial. Gates also tend to open right as the even begins, so going in through the BART gates for these games is probably the smart choice to get there a little quicker to assure yourself an autograph.
On Sunday August 18 the A's play the San Francisco Giants, with Tyson Ross and Mark Ellis signing autographs. Same rules apply for this event.
The A's will still be in town on August 25, taking on the Milwaukee Brewers. Terrence Long and Jermaine Dye will be on hand for that one.
As of right now, those are the only dates that have been announced, but there is still September 8 against the Detroit Tigers, and September 22 against the New York Yankees that should have an update before long. The game against the Yankees will be the final Sunday home game in Oakland for the A's, and it figures to be a fairly sizable crowd for sentimental reasons, but also because the Yankees are in town.