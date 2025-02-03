Oakland Ballers Open Tryouts Announced
The Pioneer League's Oakland Ballers will be holding open tryouts on Saturday, March 8 from 9 a.m. (PT) to 2 p.m. Last year, 110 hopefuls attended the workout, and three of them ended up making the team for the Ballers' inaugural season. One of those players was Kelsie Whitmore, who became the first woman to start in a Pioneer League game.
In order to try out, there is a fee of $140.56. This is mostly to make sure that the players that are there are serious and not there for a goof.
The team's EVP of Baseball Operations, Don Wakamatsu, also released a statement for those planning to attend. "We are excited to announce the Oakland Ballers Spring 2025 Open Tryouts. Following our successful Inaugural Season, our Open Tryouts reflect our commitment to developing homegrown talent while showing the world what it means to be ‘built by Oakland.’
"Come out and join our Major League experienced coaching staff to showcase your talents for a unique chance to be a part of the Oakland Ballers Professional Baseball Club. We’re here to cultivate excellence for Oakland and hope to see local players join us at Historic Raimondi Park for their chance to rep Oakland with pride."
The tryouts will take place at the team's home at Raimondi Park.
In addition to those that are hoping to make the roster, there will also be a smaller contingent of media that will also be trying their best as guests of the Ballers. A's on SI has spoken with Ballers representatives, and we plan to throw our hat in the ring as well, so that may be some extra content coming down the road, as long as it's not too embarrassing.