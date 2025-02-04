Oakland Ballers Re-Sign Righty
The Oakland Ballers have been rolling out their roster for the 2025 season in recent weeks, re-signing right-handers Connor Sullivan and Kyle Pijaszek, catcher Tyler Lozano, shortstop Tremayne Cobb Jr., outfielder Tyler Best, and right-hander Connor Richardson. They have even brought in Bay Area sports legend Casey Pratt to serve as the team's Vice President of Communications and Fan Entertainment.
The Oakland Ballers are now re-signing right-handed pitcher Brody Eglite (ee-GLEE-tay) to a contract for the 2025 season. He will attend the club’s upcoming spring training in May.
Eglite, a native of Martinez, put together an outstanding first season in the Pioneer League going 5-0 in 26 appearances with a 3.55 ERA and 55 strikeouts to only 19 walks.
Eglite was drafted by the Ogden Raptors in the 2024 Pioneer League Tryout Camp in Arizona and was subsequently traded to Oakland for a player to be named later. He made the team out of spring training and spent the year as the Ballers’ 26th man, an extra roster spot designated for players drafted from PBL camps.
Ballers manager Aaron Miles said of the signing, "Brody was that guy last year that answered the call whenever we needed him. Sometimes that was in the 3rd inning, sometimes it was the 8th inning, and I think you can see by his record that he did his job exceptionally well. So I’m really happy to have him back and I know he’ll be able to handle whatever we throw at him in 2025.”
Eglite attended Alhambra High School in Martinez before joining San Francisco State in 2020. He then played two years of baseball at Los Medanos College before transferring back to SF State in 2023.
