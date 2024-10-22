Oakland Ballers season tickets go on sale Wednesday
After an impressive inaugural season, the Oakland Ballers have announced that season tickets for the 2025 campaign will go on sale on Wednesday at 9 a.m. PT.
Some of the perks for the 2025 season include: Savings up to 33% off compared to buying individual tickets, same seat for every game, exclusive 2025 commemorative pin, 30% off additional single game tickets (regular season), 10% off merchandise, the ability to transfer individual games to friends via email, ticket exchange program (skip/double-up up to 10 games per season) and playoff ticket priority.
As an added bonus for those that choose to sign up for the premium reserved season ticket memberships, those fans will also receive a limited edition green and gold hat.
Co-founder of the Ballers Bryan Carmel said via a press release, "We’re deep in our planning for the 2025 season, where we will prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that pro baseball is here to stay in Oakland.
"Our fans were so incredible during our inaugural season and have given us such great feedback on everything from concessions to community activations to facilities improvements to the entertainment between innings to Scrappy’s dance moves (which don’t need any improvement). We can’t wait to see everyone back at Raimondi Park for an even better fan experience in 2025!”
The Ballers finished with a 58-38 record in their first season, which ended up as the second-best finish in the Pioneer League regular season behind the Missoula PaddleHeads (62-34). Both teams were ultimately bounced in the first round of the playoffs, with another debuting team, the Yolo High Wheelers (also co-founded by Bryan Carmel and Paul Freedman) winning the whole shebang.
For those that are interested in purchasing season tickets, you can do so here. Oaklandish has also restocked some of the hats that caught everyone's attention this season, so if you missed out the first time around, now would be a decent time to see what they have.