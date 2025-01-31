Oakland Ballers Sign Defensive Wizard
The Oakland Ballers have been rolling out their roster for the 2025 season in recent weeks, re-signing right-handers Connor Sullivan and Kyle Pijaszek, catcher Tyler Lozano, outfielder Tyler Best, and right-hander Connor Richardson. They have even brought in Bay Area sports legend Casey Pratt to serve as the team's Vice President of Communications and Fan Entertainment
Today, the Oakland Ballers have announced the signing of shortstop Tremayne Cobb Jr. to a contract for the 2025 season. He will attend the club’s upcoming spring training in May.
Cobb Jr. was ranked as one of the nation’s top defenders in his senior season in 2024. He was second in all of NCAA baseball in defensive runs saved (14.97) and defensive wins above replacement (1.21) among shortstops. With only four errors committed in 227 chances, Cobb Jr. was named a ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove Award Finalist and a Brooks Wallace Award semifinalist as a senior.
In his final college season, he slashed .272/.415/.433 with 6 home runs and 41 RBI. Last summer, he joined the Frederick Keys of the MLB Draft League, where he featured in 43 games and hit .287 with a .342 OBP, swiping nine bags in ten tries.
Cobb Jr. hails from Upper Marlboro, MD and split his college career between two schools - the University of Hartford from 2019 to 2022 and Troy University from 2023 to 2024.
The Oakland Ballers season begins on May 20 at home against the Ogden Raptors. In fact, the Ballers will be home for the first two series of the season, so they will be at Raimondi Park from May 20-June 1, with Monday, May 26 as the only off-day.
The team is currently offering a "Ballers Love Bundle" for Valentine's Day, which includes two flex tickets, two special t-shirts, and two Valentine's Day cards. The first 50 people to buy the pack will also get a four-pack of Almanac Ballers Love Hazy IPA.
The Ballers will continue to announce roster additions in the coming weeks as they build up for the 2025 campaign. The initial group of announcements has mostly included players coming back from the 2024 roster, but Cobb Jr. is the first new addition to the team that has been announced thus far.