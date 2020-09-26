SI.com
InsideTheAthletics
HomeNews
Search

Once Again, `The Moment Is Never Too Big' for Athletics in Walkoff Win over Mariners

John Hickey

The team that couldn’t hit straight did, finally.

The A’s, who squandered a seven-inning shutout effort from their de facto ace, Chris Bassitt, fell behind in the top of the 10th but got a two-out game-tying double from Ramón Laureano and a subsequent walkoff homer from Mark Canha in the bottom of the 10th.

The 3-1 A’s win moved Oakland back into the position of second seed for the American League playoffs and kept alive the A’s chance to finish as the No. 1 seed. For that to happen, the A’s would have to win out and the Tampa Bay Rays would have to lose the rest of their games.

Oakland, which had gone eight games without getting more than six hits in a game, collected seven in the first nine innings, not that it did them all that much good. They hit for some power; five of the seven hits were doubles. Only one of them, from Khris Davis, came with a man on, and none of them produced runs as the A’s went 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position before getting to overtime and the hits from Laureano that tied in and from Canha that won it.

Bassitt, who has blended a sharply breaking curve with a sinker, slider and fastball better than ever this month, has made four starts in September. He’s allowed one run in 26.2 innings and has brought his ERA down to 2.29, third-best in the American League. Friday’s game was the only one of the four in which he didn’t get a win, but the right-hander made it clear that wasn’t an issue.

“I’ll go to war with these guys all day, every day,” Bassitt said of his Oakland teammates. ”I don’t care what the stats are. I don’t care what their averages are. When the game is on the line, I want all of these guys instead of anybody else. I know how much work they put hit, how much they care.

“It was a great win for us.”

The A’s are 6-0 in extra inning games, a practice that began on opening night when Matt Olson hit a walkoff grand slam. The team batting average, .223, is tied for the worst in franchise history. What the A’s do have going for them are big hits at big times, particularly late in games, as Canha will attest.

Reliever Jake Diekman gave up a cheap run in the top of the 10th when, with a man on second, Seattle got a fly ball to get pinch-runner Dee Gordon to third base, then took the lead when catcher Sean Murphy’s passed ball went to the backstop.

The A’s were up against it. They had a man at second base, too, in pinch-runner Nate Orf. He got to third on a fly ball, but by that time the A’s were down to their final out against reliever Joey Gerber.

“It’s crunch time; we’ve got a lot of guys who are clutch,” Canha said. “Ramón’s one of those guys. I consider myself one of those guys. The moment is never too big for us as a team. A lot of wins that we’ve had this year, we have that kind of special ability to win in dramatic fashion.

“It’s a good thing to have.”

Canha said his teammates have better approaches in their at-bats from the eighth inning on.

“I’ll say that generally we have very good approaches,” Canha said. “We stay in the strike zone and have good at-bats throughout the game. And when we get into the bullpen, we like our chances just because (with) bullpen guys, you typically get a little more scattered around the zone and in those good at-bats, you can get a few more walks and stuff like that.

“Later in games, I like where we are every day. In extra innings, we feel like we can win all the extra-inning games.”

While Bassitt didn’t get accredit for the win, he solidified a spot in the A’s three-man rotation for the wild card round, although manager Bob Melvin hasn’t spelled out the rotation explicitly. If he were to start on regular four-day rest, he would be down to start Wednesday’s Game 2. Melvin, however, has made it clear that nothing is certain until the A’s know who they’re drawing in the series that starts Tuesday.

“He’s been so consistent for us, you almost expect that out of him,” Melvin said. “Seven innings was plenty tonight with what is coming up in potentially his next start. He was really good again, economical with his pitches. He knows where everything is going and he had a good feel for his breaking ball.”

Canha doesn’t make the call on the A’s starters, but he’s a huge Bassitt booster.

“He’s just lights-out,” Canha said. “It seems like he just has this confidence when he’s on the mound and just believes in all of his pitches and he as conviction in what he’s doing. I’ve played with him since I got here (in 2015) and it’s been a lot of fun watching him blossom into the competitor that he is today.”

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside the Athletics on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kemp Recipient of Athletics' Dave Steward Award as 2B's Honors Keep Piling Up

Tony Kemp has had a huge impact in the Bay Area since coming over in a mid-January trade. On Friday he was named the recipient of the A's Dave Stewart Community Service Award. He's also been named the club's Roberto Clemente Award nominee and the BBWAA's Good Guy Award.

John Hickey

Minor, Blackburn Will Start Doubleheader, but Athletics Won't Name Playoff Starters

The Oakland Athletics continue to keep their options open for the playoffs, but Mike Minor, Paul Blackburn and Frankie Montas are down to start the final three games of the regular season.

John Hickey

Luzardo Pitches Three Innings of Relief in Loss to Dodgers as Athletics `Keep Options Open'

The Oakland Athletics are in the playoffs, but they don't know who they will be facing. So Jesús Luzardo, who had been expected to pitch this weekend, instead threw three innings of relief with the possibility that he might start against Houston over Mike Fiers if A's draw Astros in wild card round.

John Hickey

by

John Hickey

Hendriks Ready to Put Idle Days Behind Him as Playoff Season Draws Near

Liam Hendriks has pitched just twice in the last two weeks. The Oakland Athletics closer said he'd like to pitch twice this weekend against the Mariners, no matter the situation, just so he can feel in rhythm for the playoffs that begin next week.

John Hickey

Laureano's Slump-Breaking Night Carries Athletics into Second Seed in AL Playoff Race

After delivering an RBI single in the seventh inning to end an 0-for-16 skid, Oakland Athletics center fielder Ramón Laureano hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the top of the ninth to lift the A's to a 6-4 over the Dodgers and, for the moment, into the second seed in the American League.

John Hickey

by

John Hickey

Murphy Coming of Age as Athletics Catcher in the Middle of a Playoff Push

Sean Murphy is one of three rookies the Oakland Athletics have employed as catchers this season. He can supply some power at the plate, but the A's pitchers love him because of confidence he exudes while working behind the plate.

John Hickey

Wendelken Goes on Injured List; Athletics Recall Kaprielian

The Oakland Athletics put reliever J.B. Wendelken on the injured list Thursday without announcing a cause. At the same time, they brought up pitcher James Kaprielian up for the series finale in Dodger Stadium. A long-term loss of Wendelken would be a blow to a bullpen that has the best ERA in MLB.

John Hickey

Athletics Bullpen Hits a Bump in the Road Heading Toward the Playoffs

Almost 20 percent of the runs allowed by the Oakland Athletics bullpen have come in the last three games, but the A's are hoping that's just a blip as they gear up for the wild card round of the playoffs starting next week.

John Hickey

Bob Melvin Trying not to be Too Concerned About Athletics' Problematic Offense

The Oakland Athletics have locked down the American League West Division title with an offense that could set a franchise record for the lowest team batting average. Manager Bob Melvin acknowledges that the hitters have been ebbing and flowing all year, but he likes to point out that there have been enough big hits that the A's have kept winning.

John Hickey

Athletics May Have Starting Pitchers Take Slighty Reduced Roles This Weekend

Oakland Athletics manager Bob Melvin isn't ready to name any starting pitchers for the final three games of the A's series against the Seattle Mariners in a Saturday doubleheader and a Sunday regular season finale. He doesn't want the starters overworked, and he may get some of them ready for relief roles.

John Hickey