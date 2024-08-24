Paul Blackburn Hit by Comebacker
New York Mets starting pitcher Paul Blackburn was lifted from Friday night's game after taking a comebacker off the wrist as he protected his face from a line drive against San Diego Padres right fielder David Peralta. The liner left the bat at 100.3 miles per hour.
Blackburn seemed to be hit on his right wrist, and after the out was recorded at first base, the trainer went out to check on the right-hander, who was able to squeeze the trainer's hand, which is a good sign.
According to MLB.com beat writer Anthony DiComo, "the Mets say Paul Blackburn only has a bruise on his right hand. But he'll undergo further testing tomorrow."
The longtime A's righty was in the middle of one of his worst starts in a Mets uniform since being traded at the deadline. The Padres ended up scoring five runs off him in 2 1/3 innings on ten hits with no walks and a strikeout. Blackburn also struggled against his former team in his first start at Citi Field, but in his other three outings with New York he has combined to allow three runs across 18 innings against the Angels, Rockies, and Marlins.
Blackburn has had to deal with a number of injuries in recent years, including a blister that wouldn't go away last season and a stress reaction of the fifth metatarsal of his right foot this year. The most games he's ever appeared in during a season is 21, which he accomplished in both 2022 and 2023.
We'll have to wait and see what the tests on Saturday have to say about Blackburn's status for the rest of this season, but New York will also have him around for one more year of arbitration in 2025.
With the loss, the Mets drop to 2.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves for the third and final NL wild card spot entering play on Saturday. They also have two more games against the Padres this weekend, who are currently slotted in the second wild-card spot, though 5.5 games up on the Mets. Once they wrap up this series, they will then face the Arizona Diamondbacks, owners of the first wild-card spot, from Tuesday through Thursday.