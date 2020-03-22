InsideTheAthletics
Top Stories
News

Piscotty, A's Talk Up the Need For Social Distancing

John Hickey

The A’s are using right fielder Stephen Piscotty as one of their spokesmen to urge people to fall in line with social distancing in the wake of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

In a short video placed on the A’s twitter account last week, Piscotty sits on a couch at home with his cat, Bubs, and talks about the need in this time of pandemic to follow the leadership of the medical community, which advises people to keep a six-foot distance from each other to avoid spreading or contracting the coronavirus.

Talking to a camera from his home, Piscotty said he’s following those guidelines.

“Just wanted to take a minute to wish everyone well during this difficult time,” Piscotty says. “I’m just hanging out with my friend here, ‘Bubs.’ We’re trying to hunker down and practice social distancing and hope you do, too.

“There’s so many incredible things you can do like washing your hands and keeping six feet away from each other. And just hope that everyone chips in, does their part to slow the outbreak. It’s a really important time and just hope that everyone’s thinking of others before themselves.”

Piscotty could be one of the rare baseball players to gain a slight advantage from the postponement of the start of the season imposed by Major League Baseball because of the pandemic.

Held back by an oblique injury, he was not going to be ready by March 26’s Opening Day, so he was going to start the season on the injured list.

In general, hitters find that oblique injuries negatively impacts the batter’s ability rotate, meaning he can’t generate the kind of bat speed and power they’d like.

While recovery from oblique strains is generally slow, Piscotty was looking at a return in late May or early June. And that’s approximately when the experts believe baseball will be ready to kick back into action. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A Decade of A's Trades: The 1970s

Under then-owner Charlie Finley, the A's didn't make many blockbuster trades, but some of their best deals shored up teams that won three consecutive World Series titles.

John Hickey

A's President Wants Baseball to Be a Tonic in an Age of Uncertainty

Oakland Athletics president Dave Kaval said that during this time of COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, he sees his club, and baseball in general, as a boon to the community.

John Hickey

For Mike Fiers and Other Top Starters, Today Was Supposed to Be the Final Tuneup

One minor impact of MLB's COVID-19 shutdown is that Athletics' starter Mike Fiers' whistleblowing against the 2017 Astros sign-stealing scam has faded from the baseball scene. When he finally does pitch again, it may be less of a big deal.

John Hickey

Will MLB's New 2020 Schedule Favor the A's?

If games are compressed into a shorter period of time with fewer days off and doubleheaders, the Athletics have the starting pitching depth to get by.

John Hickey

Former A's Pitcher Dave Stewart Awaits Results of Coronavirus Test

Dave Stewart, who won 20 games four consecutive seasons for Oakland 1987-90, had himself tested after coming down with cough, sneezing and a sore throat.

John Hickey

MLB Steps Up For Minor Leaguers in a Moment of Crisis

Minor leaguers will get the spring training expense money they were otherwise entitled to receive, and plans are revving up to see they get paid while baseball is shut down.

John Hickey

Will Lawsuit Slow A's Progress Toward a Howard Terminal Home?

Waterfront business groups file a lawsuit designed to reject the Athletics' preferred site for a new stadium and have it built at the Coliseum complex instead.

John Hickey

The Challenge of Figuring Out When Sports Will Be Sports Again

It seems the Athletics' players may be starting to head home with indications becoming increasingly clear that baseball won't be baseball anytime soon.

John Hickey

How Will A's Setup Relief Work Once Games Start Back Up?

Lou Trivino is the competition's favorite, but after a bad 2019 and a poor spring training, the door is open to others, including Joakim Soria and Yusmeiro Petit.

John Hickey

Coronavirus Victim Will Throw Out A's Opener's First Pitch, Whenever It Happens

Longtime Athletics fan Justin Wilhite got the first-pitch offer after A's president Dave Kaval was one of 16 million to see Wilhite's coronavirus post from the hospital.

John Hickey