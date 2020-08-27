SI.com
InsideTheAthletics
HomeNews
Search

Post-HBP Headache Leads to Athletics Giving Matt Chapman Wednesday Off

John Hickey

The A’s thought they’d caught a break when third baseman Matt Chapman, hit by a pitch on the batting helmet just above his left ear, was able to stay in Tuesday’s A’s-Rangers game.

But after the game he felt a headache, which was gone by the time he reported to Globe Life Field Wednesday. After taking batting practice and doing some workouts, the headache was back.

As a precaution, the A’s gave him Wednesday’s game off, although manager Bob Melvin said he believed Chapman would be back in the lineup in the series finale Thursday.

“He got hit last night and had a little bit of a headache,” Melvin said. “Once he started working on hitting in the cage, the headache came back. It’s a little tender right where he got hit. There’s no concussion.

“We feel like he’d be ready to play tomorrow. But we just didn’t want to mess around with that tonight, so we’ll give him the night off.”

The A’s have been hit by pitches an American League-high, but this is the first time one of their number has been hit in the head.

They have lost games after having a batter hit, Ramón Laureano being slapped with a four-game suspension in the aftermath of a brawl with the Astros on Aug. 9, a that came after the Astros hit Laureano with pitches three time in a three-game series.

Laureano, who is back and who will be in the lineup this weekend when the A’s visit Houston, said his leading the league in hit batsmen is just one of those things.

“They have been throwing in, you know, with sinkers and stuff,” the center fielder said. “And I’ve been getting hit on 3-2 counts. Sinkers run in a lot – some of these guys, their pitches run in like 10 inches.”

As for the A’s collectively having been hit the most, he said it hasn’t been frustrating.

“If you understand how they throw to people, they have got to throw inside,” Laureano said. “It’s just part of the game. It’s not like straight fastballs are coming at you. It’s been some sinkers and some sliders. If you want to hit somebody, hit them with the slider.”

NOTES:

--Starting at third base for Chapman is Vimael Machin, who will be making just his second start in the field, having started at second base on July 29. He has also started three times as the DH.

--Franklin Barreto is finally getting a start, 32 games into the season. He has appeared mostly as a pinch-runner, having scored five runs, and he’s pinch-hit three times. He’s hitless on the season, 0-for-7.

--With a left-hander, Kolby Allard, starting for the Astros, Robbie Grossman wasn’t in the lineup and Laureano moved back into the No. 2 slot in the lineup, the spot he’d been all year before Tuesday.

--Stephen Piscotty, who’d hit mostly seventh an eighth before batting fifth Tuesday and clubbing a bases-loaded double, is in the lineup batting third for the first time this season.

--Khris Davis, who hasn’t started since Friday, was back in the lineup against the left-hander. Melvin said his hope is to get his slugger untracked. “It’s hard for me not to put him in the lineup,” Melvin said. “He’s been such a force for us for years, and it’s been tough for him. But he understands, he doesn’t get upset about it and he continues to work and wants to contribute. We always hope that he gets a couple of good games under his belt and we put him back in the position that he was.”

--Laureano tried to cut his own hair, but he suffered a little grooming accident and the only way to remedy it was to give himself a buzz cut, so he’s sporting a new look.

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside the Athletics on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

For the Moment, Athletics Series in Houston Will go on as Scheduled Despite Hurricane Laura

While Hurricane Laura forced the postponement of the Astros-Angels game Wednesday in Minute Maid Park, the storm is expected to have moved on by Friday, when the Oakland Athletics are expected to visit the Astros as scheduled to start a three-game weekend series.

John Hickey

by

carlshome

Trivino's Recent Surge has Melvin Excited About Athletics Bullpen Possibilities

Oakland Athetics manager Bob Melvin sees reliever Lou Trivino getting back to his 2018 form in recent outings, meaning the A's might have another solid late-inning option out of the bullpen for the final month of the season.

John Hickey

Athletics Shake Off Getting Hit Three More Times to Score 10-3 Win Over Rangers

While the Oakland Athletics were hit by pitches three more times to run their American League-leading total to 24, the also put together a polished game that included a couple of two-riun homers, a bases-loaded double, four innings of shutout relief and the first big league hit for catcher Jonah Heim in his debut.

John Hickey

by

carlshome

Athletics Shift Lineup: Grossman, Piscotty Move Up, Laureano, Olson Head Down

With Robbie Grossman leading the team in on-base percentage, he's the Oakland Athletics new No. 2 hitter. Stephen Piscotty, who is on pace to set an Oakland record for RBI in August, moves up to No. 5. Meanwhile, Ramón Laureano and Matt Olson get shifted lower in the order.

John Hickey

Called Up Monday, Athletics' Heim Finds Himself Making First MLB Start Tuesday

Switch-hitting rookie Jonah Heim is getting the call as the A's starting catcher Tuesday night in Texas. It's been a whirlwind couple of days for Heim, who was brought up from the taxi squad Monday to be the A's backup catcher.

John Hickey

Despite Taking his First Loss, Athletics' Luzardo Takes a Step Toward Success

While bothered by the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis., Sunday, Oakland Athletics rookie Jesús Luzardo turned in what he said was the best game of his career. He fell behind 3-2 early, but didn't allow a run in his final 5.1 innings of A's loss to the Rangers.

John Hickey

by

John Hickey

Athletics Create Extra Success in Extra Innings One More Time

The Oakland Athletics ran their record under the new extra-inning rules to 5-0 Sunday, beating the Angels on Mark Canha's sacrifice fly. Armed with the best record in the AL at 20-9, the A's head out on a season-longest 10-game road trip.

John Hickey

by

David Hdz

Athletics-Rangers Matchup Begins with Highly Anticipated Pairing of Lynn, Luzardo

Rangers' writer Chris Halicke and I explore the possibilities of the Oakland-Texas matchup in a podcast that touches on the Lance Lynn-Jesús Luzardo battle Monday and the possibility of Lynn being traded at the deadline, with the A's possiblity a suitor.

John Hickey

Jordan Weems, Jonah Heim Back with Athletics; Blackburn, Allen Demoted

Heading into a 10-game road trip that starts Monday night in Arlington, Texas, the Oakland Athletics brought back reliever Jordan Weems, healthy after missing time due to a back injury, and catcher Jonah Heim, who will be making his Major League debut.

John Hickey

As Athletics Check Out Rangers' New Home, the Coliseum Just Gets Older

The Oakland Athletics have played in the Coliseum since 1968. In that time, seven different franchises have played in no less than three different home parks in the same city/area. They visit one in Texas this week. Other places can get a stadium done, but in Oakland there are aspriations but no shovel-in-the-ground progess.

John Hickey