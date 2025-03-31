Press Release: A's Announce Spanish Radio Schedule for 2025 Season
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The A’s and Lotus Broadcasting Corp. have agreed on a deal to broadcast 75 home games on Fox Sports KSAC 104.7 FM/890 AM for the 2025 season.
Former River Cats Spanish-language broadcaster José Reynoso will serve as the A’s primary Spanish-language play-by-play broadcaster. The 75 game broadcasts will include all weeknight and weekend games and are an increase from the average of 66 Spanish-language broadcasts over the past three seasons.
Reynoso has worked as an on-air personality on radio and TV in the Central Valley, Bay Area, and Sacramento region since the early ‘70s, also producing radio and television commercials for various state agencies, companies and community organizations.
He has also served as play-by-play and color commentator for Sacramento Knights Indoor Soccer, a bilingual boxing ring announcer, and spent nine seasons as the Spanish play-by-play voice of the Sacramento River Cats. In 2016, he was the public address announcer for all matches of the historic 100th year of the Copa America at Levi’s Stadium.