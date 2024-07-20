Reinforcements Are On The Way For The Oakland A's
The A's have been, if not are, the hottest team in baseball since the start of July. A unit led by Brent Rooker, who should have been an All-Star, and Shea Langeliers, the A's have clubbed 28 home runs and drove in an MLB-leading 95 runs since the start of the month. They also have had support from youngsters Lawrence Butler, Zack Gelof, and Max Schuemann. Butler, who was named AL Player of the Week on the 15th, is hitting .333 with seven home runs and a 1.242 OPS in July.
The unit could now be getting even better with potential reinforcements on the way. Abraham Toro is on his way to Triple-A Las Vegas to continue his rehab and will play two full games this weekend. If all things go well, he could be back with the big league club early next week. The switch-hitter had been a rock for the A's at the top of the lineup, batting .260 with a .689 OPS in 73 games. Adding Toro back to the A's lineup will boost them even more.
Darell Hernaiz will also begin his rehab assignment in Triple-A this weekend. Hernaiz's future is not as clear as Toro's, as there is a possibility the young infielder stays in Triple-A after his rehab is complete. Hernaiz had been batting .182 with no extra base hits in his 29-game stint before injury. With Jacob Wilson getting the call, there is now a starting shortstop spot available in Vegas. However,Wilson did suffer a left hamstring strain the night of his debut, but it is unclear if he will hit the IL. Despite that, Hernaiz may still stay in Vegas in an attempt to get him more regular at-bats and try to show what he did last season where he hit .300 with the Triple-A affiliate.
A's No. 7 prospect Max Muncy, returned to action from his injury and started off with a bang, hitting a 461 foot home run in his first at-bat back in Vegas. He finished the night going 2-for-3 and got hit by a pitch. The 21-year-old had been putting together a very good season in Triple-A before his injury and if he continues with that, he could be a September call up when the rosters expand.
The A's are getting help on the mound as well, with veteran pitchers Ross Stripling and Paul Blackburn pitching in Triple-A this weekend as they continue their rehab. Stripling went five frames, allowing two runs, walking and striking out none in his first outing. He was set to throw 75-80 pitches before heading back to Oakland to be evaluated, but he only threw 52 pitches. Therefore, it is unclear what his next step may be in his rehab. For Blackburn, he will toss around 60-70 pitches on Saturday and then they will go from there.
Toro, Stripling, and Blackburn will all eventually re-join the big league club when their rehabs are complete. Meaning there will need to be three corresponding moves to make room for the veteran players. Someone will need to be moved off of the 40-man roster to make room for Blackburn, for Stripling and Toro that will not be the case. Regardless, three players must go to allow the three to join. With the trade deadline fast approaching, three spots could become available that way. We will just have to wait and see how it all shakes out.