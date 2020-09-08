SI.com
InsideTheAthletics
HomeNews
Search

Replay Decisions Continue to Baffle and Frustrate the Athletics

John Hickey

The Oakland A’s season was six games old when Matt Olson was called out at the plate.

Colorado third baseman Nolan Arenado surprised almost everyone, including Rockies’ catcher Tony Wolters, by fielding a grounder with two out and throwing to the plate. Wolters slapped a tag on Olson’s upper thigh. Umpire Jim Reynolds, who didn’t have the best angle, called Olson out.

The A’s requested a replay review, and multiple views from multiple angles that were produced by television showed Olson was safe. Those monitoring the play in New York, somehow decided to go with Reynolds and call Olson out trying to score what would have been the game-tying run.

It was an almost casual postgame comment from A’s manager Bob Melvin that said the A’s had been down this road before.

"Over the years, we feel like we've had a tough time with close calls on replay," Melvin said. "It can be frustrating.”

The A’s lost that call and that game. The season is now 38 games old, two games shy of being two-thirds over, and that will happen with Tuesday’s doubleheader against the Astros.

And as the season has gone along, there have been a number of calls that haven’t gone Oakland’s way. And in the first four games since the A’s had a five-day break following a positive COVID-19 test for pitcher Daniel Mengden, the A’s have had three replay calls. None of them went the A’s way, and all three cost Oakland runs, including Monday night.

Tony Kemp had just doubled home the game’s first run in the second inning, and then with one out, he tried to steal third. He was called out. The A’s challenged the call. The replay seemed to confirm the A’s case. No matter. The out call stood.

“The throw beat me, but I thought my foot got in there underneath the tag,” Kemp said Tuesday. “Replays really aren’t going our way. Now at this point, it’s gotten to where we’re not too optimistic about it when it happens. So, we’re just kind of saying `Hey, if we win, great, if we don’t, whatever.’”

Kemp would have come around to score a run if he’d been safe as Sean Murphy homered moments later.

After three calls going against Oakland in four days, Melvin is getting a little weary.

“You know, it is truly remarkable. It really is,” he said. “I really don’t know what to say. It’s beyond frustrating. There’s so many that they’ve gotten wrong in my opinion.”

Friday saw the A’s take a 1-0 lead when Robbie Grossman’s double scored Matt Olson. The Padres challenged, the call was overturned, and the A’s fizzled the rest of the night.

Then on Sunday, the A’s put up a challenge after Grossman was called out trying to score from third on a pitch in the dirt in the second inning. Some angles were inconclusive, but at least one seemed to have Grossman’s foot touching the plate before he was tagged. The A’s lost that one, too.

Grossman said the video reviewers in New York “were the only ones who thought I was out.”

The A’s can’t do anything about replay reviews. For now, they’re a part of the landscape. What they can do is not get too frustrated.

They can also stop contesting close calls. 

That doesn't seem likely, frustrating as the results have been.

Follow Athletics insider John Hickey on Twitter: @JHickey3

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Inside the Athletics on SI. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kemp Humbled by Being Named Athletics' Roberto Clemente Award nominee

Oakland Athletics second baseman Tony Kemp said he was "pretty much speechless" as being name the A's nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award, one of MLB's most prestigious awards.

John Hickey

The Athlete Comes Out in Athletics' Bassitt in Shutout Performance Against Astros

Oakland Athletics starter Chris Bassitt threw seven scoreless inning and turned in a defensive gem as well as the A's opened a five-game, four-day series against second-place Houston with a 6-0 win over the Astros.

John Hickey

Athletics Shut Down A.J. Puk Again, Top Prospect's Chances of Pitching in 2020 Slim

A recurrence of left shoulder pain has led the Oakland Athletics to shut down former No. 1 draft pick A.J. Puk with three weeks left in the regular season. He's likely to see a doctor in the next day or two and is unlikely to pitch in Oakland this season.

John Hickey

Right Hip Tendinitis Probably Pushes Athletics Chapman Out of Astros Series

Oakland Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman isn't ready to go on the disabled list after being diagnosed as having right hip tendinits, but it seems unlikely that he will play much, if at all, in a five-game series against the second-place Astros that starts Monday.

John Hickey

Time Off Has Worked Wonders for Athletics Olson's Productivity

After owning a .169 batting average when the A's went on a five-day break due to a positive COVID-19 test, Matt Olson has worked on his swing, and in three games, he has five hits and three walks in 12 plate trips, warming up just as the Astros come to town for five games.

John Hickey

Athletics, Astros Both Ailing as They Prep for Series to decide AL West winner

Injured infielders a major concern for both Oakland, Houston as they limp into a five-game, four-day series that could settle the AL West title winner for 2020.

John Hickey

by

John Hickey

Athletics Await MRI Results on Chapman After Injury Sidelines Him

Slumping third baseman Matt Chapman was not going to come out of the lineup just because he'd struck out a bunch this weekend. But a flareup of a right hip problem in the middle of a 5-3 loss to the Padres could have Chapman out with Astros coming to town.

John Hickey

With Semien Still Out, La Stella Moves to Leadoff Spot for Athletics

Second baseman Tommy La Stella hasn't batted at the top of a lineup since 2018, but he's there Sunday as Oakland Athletics manager Bob Melvin tries to make the lineup work without shortstop Marcus Semien.

John Hickey

Pajama Talk: Athletics' Hendriks Unique View of Padres' Uniforms

Social media had more than a little fun Friday into Saturday after Oakland Athletics' closer Liam Hendriks compares San Diego's uniforms to "silken pajamas."

John Hickey

by

John Hickey

On This Day, the Athletics Offense is Anything But Offensive

With Matt Olson getting three hits and Jonah Heim collecting his first two career RBI, the Oakland Athletics suddenly came to life Saturday in beating San Diego.

John Hickey