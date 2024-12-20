The A's Should Go After This Chicago White Sox Outfielder
The Athletics seem poised to make another move after signing right-hander Luis Severino and trading for left-hander Jeffrey Springs, along with the reported addition of Gio Urshela at third base. Last years the A's lineup ranked No. 20th in OPS as a team.
There are quite a few interesting players who could be available to the A's to improve their lineup, one of whom is Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. Robert had a down year in 2024, hitting .224 with a .657 OPS in 100 games, but that only helps the A's in terms of Robert's asking price in a trade.
The Athletic's Jim Bowden proposed a trade where the Cincinnati Reds would trade their No. 5 and No. 6 prospects for Robert. Using that trade value, the A's have something similar they could offer the White Sox for Robert.
Colby Thomas, the A's third-round pick in 2022, would be the focus of the trade package going to the White Sox. Thomas is a near MLB-ready outfielder after hitting .272 with a .903 OPS and smashing 17 home runs with the Triple-A Las Vegas Aviators.
Thomas was projected to compete for a spot on the A's Opening Day roster as a fourth outfielder behind Butler, Bleday, and Andujar. If the A's were to acquire Robert, he would play centerfield, and Bleday would slide to left. At that point, outfielders who are MLB-ready become expendable. Hence, Thomas is the focus of the package for Robert.
The A's could include right-handed pitching prospect Gunnar Hoglund as well, who was acquired in the Matt Chapman trade from Toronto. Hoglund pitched a career-high 130 innings last season, posting a 3.44 ERA across Double-A and Triple-A. Hoglund is very close to being MLB-ready, and the White Sox could be interested in the former first-rounder.
As for a third player, the A's could include infielders Jordan Diaz, Brett Harris, or Logan Davidson in the trade. The White Sox are seeking depth in their infield, and any one of those three players could be of interest to the White Sox. Harris has flashed impressive leather at the hot corner during his time in the minors, which would give him the highest floor of the bunch, though Díaz's bat would be the tops of the trio.
If the A's wanted to acquire Robert to improve their lineup and outfield defense, they easily could, given the MLB-ready prospects they have are positions of need for the White Sox.
Robert, still just 27, comes with three years of team control remaining. He'll make $15 million in 2025, and then he has two club options for 2026-27 that would see him earn $20 million per season.
Given that he's coming off a down year, and with the amount of money that comes attached to him, the White Sox may end up holding on to Robert in order to maximize his trade value. Though, if he gets injured and misses time again, then that could end up hurting their asking price.