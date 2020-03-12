Two Weeks Out, Where Does the A's Roster Stand?

There are two weeks left before the Oakland A’s are scheduled to open the regular season in the Coliseum against the Minnesota Twins.

There are still 41 players left in camp, and the A’s have to get down to the new roster maximum of 26 before the March 26 opener.

So, where does the 26-man Opening Day roster stand?

Here’s one man’s view, admittedly at a distance (stats through Tuesday).

Catchers: The A’s came into the spring with the idea that Sean Murphy would be their regular starter, and nothing that has happened so far has changed that. He is coming off knee surgery and sat out the first week of games, but in the four games since, he’s at .375/.500/.875 in just a handful of at-bats. The competition between lefty Austin Allen (.406/.441/.656) and switch-hitter Jonah Heim (.320/.370/.400) to be Murphy’s backup has been a good one. Allen played in 34 games for the Padres last year, making him the most experienced catcher in the competition. Heim, who has just 35 games at the Triple-A level, probably starts the season in Las Vegas.

Sure things – Murphy

Likely – Allen

Maybe – Heim

Infielders: It’s no secret that the A’s have stars at third base (Matt Chapman), shortstop (Marcus Semien) and first base (Matt Olson) and that they trio is at the core of what the A’s have going in 2020, both offensively and defensively. Olson and Chapman both hit 36 homers last year and both are back-to-back Gold Glove winners. Semien, who is up for free agency at season’s end, was third in the AL MVP race last year. That trio play well, and they play a lot – each of the three has played at least 156 games in one or both of the last two seasons. That means that most of the rotation will come at second base. It’s looking as if right-hander Franklin Barreto (out of options) and lefty Tony Kemp (acquired in a trade with the Cubs) could wind up platooning at second, although manager Bob Melvin often will surprise you with just how he uses a platoon. Chad Pinder can play any infield position (and any outfield position, come to that). He’s unlikely to start a lot at second, but he got a dozen starts there last year and could surpass that total if the platoon doesn’t reach expectations. The real question is if Vimael Machin (a Rule 5 players who has to be returned to the Cubs if he doesn’t stick) and Jorge Mateo (out of options). Machin has had a nice spring at the plate (.333/.444/.400) while Mateo, the fastest player on the roster who would be handy in pinch-running situations, has limped along at .231/.375/.231, and both get on base. Machin and Mateo are tied for the team lead in walks this spring with six. As it stands now, Machin has the edge, although a decision could be made easier if Mateo is traded. Detroit and Kansas City are among his suitors.

Sure things – Chapman, Semien and Olson.

Likely – Pinder, Barreto, Kemp,

Maybe – Machin, Mateo

Outfielders: Mark Canha played much of the year in center field last year because of injuries, and he came in this spring as the likely left fielder. However, the A’s seem to be leaning toward having him move to right field with Stephen Piscotty likely to start the season on the injured list. That would allow Ramon Laureano to settle back in as the center fielder and let Robbie Grossman and Pinder spend time starting in left. That would also create a space for Seth Brown, who hit 37 homers in the minors last year and hit up a storm in the final weeks of the season after his first big league promotion.

Sure things – Canha, Laureano, Grossman

Injured list – Piscotty

Likely – Brown

Designated hitter: The A’s won 97 games last year with Davis mired in a fourth-month long skid after a run-in with a wall. Melvin is easing him in during Cactus League play, having play in just eight of the club’s first 21 games (Oakland’s 13 wins are the most in the Cactus League and tied with Philadelphia with the most in baseball). The A’s can have Pinder, Canha or Grossman DH if necessary, and they can use the position to give Olson and Chapman a spell. The A’s almost certainly won’t have Semien DH, though. His last game as a DH came in 2014 when he was with the White Sox. But Davis has struggled this spring, just three hits in 17 at-bats, one walk and eight strikeouts.

Sure things – Davis

Starters: The solidest part of the A’s roster was supposed to be the starting rotation. There was one old veteran, Mike Fiers, one young veteran, Sean Manaea, one guy coming off a PED suspension, Frankie Montas, and two rookies, A.J. Puk and Jesus Luzardo. That would give the club two right-handers in Fiers and Montas and three lefties in Manaea, Puk and Luzardo. Then Puk came down with a shoulder injury. It seems to be minor; he’s started throwing again. But it’s unlikely that Puk will be built up enough to begin the season in the rotation, so right-hander Chris Bassitt, who was 10-5 as a starter last year, will begin the season in the mix in all likelihood. Either way, this rotation is imposing.

Sure things – Fiers, Manaea, Montas, Luzardo

Likely – Bassitt

Maybe – Puk

Relievers: Liam Hendriks took over as the closer midseason, and went on to win a berth in the All-Star Game before finishing at 4-4, with a 1.80 ERA and 25 saves. Even so, the Oakland bullpen had 31 blown saves, tied with the Red Sox for the most in the majors, so there has been some reworking here. Lou Trivino and Joakim Soria, both coming off down seasons, will get the first shots at setup relief and Jake Diekman and newcomer T.J. McFarland provide a 1-2 punch in left-handed relief. Yusmeiro Petit’s work in middle relief is good enough that he can move to a role deeper in the game, if necessary. The final question in the bullpen is likely to come down to lefty Lucas Luetge and right-hander J.B. Wendelken. Wendelken has the advantage because someone would have to be bumped off the 40-man roster.

Sure things – Hendriks (closer), Trivino, Diekman, Petit, Soria, McFarland, Puk (if not starting)

Likely – Bassitt (if not starting)

Maybe – Luetge, Wendelken