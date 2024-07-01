Updates on Four Injured A's
The Oakland A's season was looking pretty decent at the beginning of the year, with the team going 14-17 after the first month of the season. After a 50-112 year in 2023, that was a huge improvement. One key for the club in April was that they had the same pitching staff the entire month. Not too long after the calendar flipped to May, that stopped being the case.
The Athletics have been without Paul Blackburn since May 11 with a stress reaction in his right foot, but on Sunday A's skipper Mark Kotsay provided some positive news for his recovery process. Kotsay said that Blackburn's bullpen went well on Saturday during two simulated innings, and that the next step for him will be to face live hitters on Wednesday, throwing between 25-30 pitches.
Ross Stripling, who has been out since May 25 with a strained right elbow, also felt good after his two simulated innings on Saturday, and will be throwing to live hitters on Wednesday as well. Stripling will be throwing 25-30 pitches.
Alex Wood, another veteran the A's brought in during the off-season, has been out since May 13 with left rotator cuff tendonitis. Kotsay said that he is still shut down from throwing, and that there is no timetable for his return.
On the bright side, left-hander Kyle Muller made his second rehab appearance with the Las Vegas Aviators on Friday night, going 1 1/3 innings, giving up two hits, one run, walking two, and striking out one on 31 pitches. He came away from the outing feeling great, and is scheduled to throw again on Tuesday. He'll be throwing two plus innings and will be looking to hit 45 pitches as he readies his arm to return as the A's long-man in the bullpen.
