What to Know for Oakland Ballers First Pioneer League Postseason Game
The Oakland Ballers secured the top seed in the second half of the Pioneer League season with their win on Saturday, and are set to face the Yolo High Wheelers yet again. The two clubs have faced off 36 times already this year due to their proximity to one another as the league's only two west coast teams, with Oakland going 19-17.
The first game of the three-game series is set for Tuesday afternoon in Davis, with first pitch scheduled for 3 p.m. Justin Kleinsorge (5-4, 3.94 ERA) will take the ball for the Ballers, and Cameron Repetti (8-4, 4.48) will be on the bump for Yolo. Kleinsorge is 1-3 against the High Wheelers this season, including a loss just a few days ago on September 5 where he went 4 1/3 innings, giving up nine hits and seven runs (six earned) while walking two and striking out four.
Game two will be on Thursday in Oakland at Raimondi Park, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Chandler David is scheduled for the B's in that matchup, with Brandon McPherson going for the High Wheelers.
The Ballers have not announced a starter for a potential game three on Friday, but Yolo will be rolling with righty Ben Ferrer.
The lineups for game one have yet to be announced, but Dondrei Hubbard is listed on the roster.