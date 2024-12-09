When Juan Soto and the New York Mets will visit Sacramento
Both the A's and New York Mets have made some pretty significant additions for their respective organizations over the past few days, with the Athletics signing right-hander Luis Severino to the largest contract in team history at three years and $67. The Mets handed out the biggest contract in sports history last night, giving Soto15 years and $765 million.
These two behemoths will face-off in West Sacramento in 2025, with Severino set to take on many of his former teammates from New York from Friday, April 11 through Sunday, April 13.
Soto's deal averages out to $51 million per season by itself, while the A's payroll, even with Severino's history-making contract, sits at $58 million per Roster Resource. Of course, there is still plenty of time for the A's to continue adding to their squad ahead of the '25 campaign, and GM David Forst has said this winter that the goal is to get the A's payroll up near $100 million as the team's spending ramps up over the next few seasons.
The A's have never had a $100 million payroll.
Severino has already been announced as the Athletics' Opening Day starter, and if he remains healthy and stays on turn, then he would be taking the ball against his former team for the Sunday finale on April 13. This is of course a December estimate, and things could change. The A's have two off-days on the schedule ahead of that series, with one on Thursday, April 3, and the other a week later on April 10. There is a chance that they'll rest a starter or skip someone in the rotation to keep everyone else on turn.
There is also a chance that reliever Austin Adams will be pitching out of the A's 'pen at that point (he's not currently on the 40-man), which could add some extra juice to the series, after he used the "OMG" celebration in New York during the 2024 campaign.
Severino may not be the only former Met on the A's roster by that point, with third baseman Brett Baty looking to be available via trade, and the Athletics seeking an upgrade at the hot corner.
That potential move will have to wait, since the Mets are likely to see what they can do at first base, either re-sign Pete Alonso or seek an upgrade. If they strike out at first base (which seems impossible after the Soto deal), then Mark Vientos could end up sliding across the diamond, which would open up third for a battle that Baty would be a part of.
We don't know what the exact rosters will look like just yet, but there are already some storylines cropping up for what should be an interesting early litmus test for the A's as they seek to make some noise in 2025.