Who could it be? Assessing who the A's could select at number four overall in the 2024 MLB Draft
The 2024 Major League Baseball Draft is right around the corner, with the first round beginning on Sunday, and the Oakland A’s have the fourth overall pick in this year’s event. This marks the first time since 1998 that the team will have a top five pick, using the second overall selection in the 1998 draft to take left-handed pitcher Mark Mulder out of Michigan State.
With the chance to add another name to the list of Oakland Athletics first round selections, which will also be the last in the era of Oakland, here are five names that could hear their name called by the A’s this weekend.
Jac Caglianone, 1B/LHP, Florida
Cagalianone is arguably one of, if not the most, intriguing prospect in this draft simply because of what he brings to both sides of the ball. A left-handed batter and pitcher, Caglianone proved to be Florida’s best pitcher and hitter all throughout the 2024 campaign, helping guide the Gators to a semi finals appearance in the College World Series.
Caglianone finished his junior season with a .419 batting average while also having a 4.76 ERA in 16 starts. His future as a two-way player is up in the air, as many believe that Caglianone could give up pitching to focus on becoming an elite hitter, but his upside at both spots makes him a very hot commodity in this year’s draft.
Braden Montgomery, outfielder, Texas A&M
Aside from Brent Rooker, who is not eligible to become a free agent until after the 2027 season, the long-term options in the outfield for the A’s is still in question, and the selection of Montgomery could help clear things up down the line. Originally beginning his career as a two-way superstar at Stanford, Montgomery has since transitioned into being exclusively a position player for the Aggies, and finished the 2024 season with a .322 average, while contributing 27 home runs and 85 RBIs while helping lead the Aggies to the College World Series final, where they fell to Tennessee.
An injury that he suffered during the tournament could cause him to fall, but his talent is certainly worthy of a high selection and his skill set would be a perfect fit for the mold of the A’s.
Chase Burns, RHP, Wake Forest
There is no such thing as having too much pitching, and Burns has the potential to provide any team with an ace-level arm. Leading all of Division I baseball with 191 strikeouts this season, Burns put together a strong year in his lone campaign with the Demon Deacons, finishing the 2024 season with a 2.72 ERA in 82.2 innings pitched, evolving into the team’s top arm and proving to have what it takes to lead a pitching staff.
Known for having a punishing fastball, Burns could see himself as a key face in the A’s rotation down the line and provide pitching stability.
Travis Bazzana, second baseman, Oregon State
Arguably the most sought after prospect in this entire draft, the Australian native Bazzana would provide tremendous upside wherever he goes, mainly due to the fact that he provides both a strong and powerful bat and incredibly gifted athleticism, managing to steal 16 bases while holding a .407 batting average, 28 home runs (which is a new Oregon State record) and 66 RBIs.
Winning Pac-12 Player of the Year honors for his strong season, Bazzana being the top pick would not be surprising, but if he is still available at number four, the A’s could be a team that will come calling.
Bryce Rainer, shortstop, Harvard-Westlake
This would be a little bit of an out of the box pick, but it could pay off massively in the long run. The current Texas Longhorns commit is only 19 years old and just graduated high school, so he is still a few years away from making noise in the big leagues, but at 6-foot-3, has shown that he has the size to succeed.
Rainer played in the National High School Invitational with Harvard-Westlake this season, a tournament that fields the top high school players in the country, and fared very well, finishing the tournament with a .538 average. Patience will need to play a major role with Rainer, but a player with his level of talent and potential could make the payoff all the more worthwhile.
More A's News:
Oakland Ballers Offering Fans a Seat at the Table
The A's Will Reportedly Start the 2025 Season on the Road