When Yoenis Céspedes arrived in the big leagues in 2012, he hit the ground running, homering in three of his first four games--contests that spanned from Oakland to Japan.

That quick start and A's fan's clamoring for some winning baseball won over the fan base pretty quickly, and one could argue that he is one of the more popular A's players of the last decade, even though he only wore the green and gold with the white cleats for 365 regular season games. And why wouldn't he be? He could run, hit for power, and he had a golden arm! He was the first A's player in awhile that was a legitimate superstar, and he was ours.

Those good vibes didn't last for long, however, because in true Oakland A's fashion, he was traded at the deadline in 2014, in one of the most unpopular trades of Billy Beane's tenure in the front office.

The deal: Yoenis Cespedes to the Boston Red Sox for a playoff superstar, Jon Lester, and another fan favorite from 2012, Jonny Gomes.

Trading Cespedes in the middle of the season was a huge surprise to pretty much everyone, but the A's felt that they needed a playoff ace to get over the hump (meaning to beat Justin Verlander and the Detroit Tigers). This trade didn't make a difference.

It did, however, make it so that the fans in Oakland never got to say goodbye to Céspedes and thank him for everything he did. He provided so many memories in his short time with the club.

I know that this is going to sound outlandish, but why not bring him back for Spring Training in 2023 and give him a shot to make the club?

I will say upfront that while Céspedes is playing in the Dominican Winter League, I am not sure if this is part of a showcase that he's providing to attempt to land a spot on a team's 26-man roster next season, or if he is just out there having some fun at the age of 37.

That said, back in 2017, Yoenis Céspedes, then a member of the New York Mets, told Susan Slusser, then a beat writer for the Oakland A's, that he wanted to finish his career in Oakland. People change their minds all the time, and the world has changed dramatically since he said he wanted to return to the A's if the situation was right, but if he still feels that way, the A's should certainly make it happen.

A's ownership hasn't necessarily been trying to appease the fans of late--heck they've been trying to run the fans out--but they could be singing a different tune in a few months depending on how the ballpark situation at Howard Terminal is progressing. It may still be a little tight timing-wise with a new mayor, and some new members of the Oakland City Council to be elected in just a few weeks, but there is a chance that there could be a binding vote held before the start of Opening Day, if not Spring Training.

If the A's are in fact Rooted in Oakland, officially this time, then they'll be looking for some good PR, and it's hard to come up with a better way to start building some of that goodwill back then by adding Yoenis Céspedes to the team for a farewell run.

The A's are still trying to figure out how to build the team for the future, and giving up a spot to a guy that's not a long-term piece of the puzzle may not be the best idea from a competitive standpoint, but baseball is also meant to be entertainment. This would be entertaining to new fans and lapsed/turned away fans alike. This would help attendance (it's hard to go much lower), and it would also provide fans a chance to say goodbye to one of the most beloved A's of the past decade.

I don't know that I'd go so far as to guarantee him a roster spot if he signed with the club. Instead, I'd bring him in as a non-roster invitee, and see if he earned a spot on the roster. At the very least, you keep him around until the end of camp when the team returns to the Bay Area at the end of March for their two games with the Giants and give him a proper sendoff in front of the home fans.

Injuries hampered his time with the Mets, especially after the 2016 season. He played in 119 games between '17 and '18, missed all of 2019, and then opted out of the 2020 season eight games in. Presumably he's healthy enough to be playing Winter Ball two years later.

We saw this with Jed Lowrie and his tenure with the Mets, too. Bringing Céspedes back to Oakland would fix him right up if there is anything still ailing him!

Jokes aside, I think that there is some real value to bringing back number 52 for at least part of the season if he is looking to play in the big leagues again. The 2022 saw season Stephen Vogt as the savvy veteran that dropped some nuggets of wisdom in the clubhouse. Cespy doesn't strike me as that kind of a guy, but I do think that he could build a connection with someone like Cristian Pache and give him some pointers, and that could also be very valuable to the A's down the road.

#LaPotencia2023

