Yoenis Céspedes to Play for Team Cuba in WBC

News broke on Saturday that Yoenis Céspedes will be a part of Team Cuba in the World Baseball Classic in just a few months.

Yoenis Céspedes is currently playing in the Dominican Winter League as a member of Aguilas Cibaeñas, at the age of 37. In 12 games he is 9-for-44 (.205) with two home runs and eleven strikeouts. He has also been manning left field.

Céspedes last played in a MLB game on August 1, 2020 as a member of the New York Mets. He played in eight games in that shortened season, going 5-for-34 with a pair of home runs.

It's unclear if this return to playing could mean a potential comeback for "La Potencia" in the big leagues, but teams will certainly be interested if he's fully healthy. Injuries limited him to 81 and 38 games in 2017 and 2018 before he missed the entire 2019 season.

One team that could be interested, at least as a non-roster invitee to spring training, could be his first team, the Oakland Athletics. The A's are looking for upgrades around the diamond, and while it's unclear if he'd be an upgrade per se, the fan base in Oakland would love to cheer him one more time.

It would be ironic if one of the most hated moves Billy Beane ever made, trading Céspedes for Jon Lester in 2014, was reversed by David Forst, who was recently put in charge of Baseball Operations with Beane taking a step back.

Céspedes also loved playing for Bob Melvin, and putting him on a team like San Diego, pairing him with Fernando Tatís Jr. and company, could provide some quality entertainment.

There will be a slew of teams watching intently when Céspedes steps up to the plate for Team Cuba, looking for just a glimmer of the player that caught everyone's attention a decade ago.