Oakland A's Sign Second-Round Pick Tommy White
Former LSU third baseman, Tommy White, has officially signed with the Oakland Athletics according to the team. White, also known as "Tommy Tanks" was selected by the A's in the second round with the 40th overall pick.
White started his NCAA career at NC State in 2022, playing mostly at first base in the field. He transferred to LSU ahead of the 2023 season. With the Tigers, White mashed 24 homers in both '23 and '24, batting a combined .351 over the two seasons.
The A's second rounder is most well known for the dramatic home run he hit against Wake Forest (along with A's first pick Nick Kurtz) in the College World Series.
MLB Pipeline had White ranked as their No. 20 draft prospect ahead of the Draft, so for the A's to land him with the 40th selection could be a big steal. Oakland's Director of Scouting Eric Kubota said after the first night of the Draft, "For us, he was one of the best college hitters in the Draft coming in. We just think Tommy is a really advanced hitter with big power, as his numbers would attest."
There were some question marks surrounding White's defense at third base heading into the year, but Kubota said he thinks White heard that chatter and really applied himself to playing a good third base during the 2024 season. "We think there's a good chance he can stay at third base."
Tommy Tanks will be taking batting practice at the Coliseum shortly, and will then do his round of interviews with the media, A's Cast, and will be joining the A's TV and radio booths during tonight's game against the Houston Astros.