A's 2024 Draftee Rodney Green Jr. Featured in "No Days Off" Series
With the No. 104 overall selection in the 2024 MLB Draft, the Oakland A's took outfielder Rodney Green Jr. out of Cal. Post-Draft he reported to A Ball in Stockton, where he played in 24 games, hit .289 with a .368 OBP, swiped nine bags in ten tries, hit three home runs in 97 at-bats, and drove in 21. It was certainly an impressive beginning to his pro career.
The 21-year-old is stacked with the tools to make it to the big leagues, and was recently featured in the latest episode of Whistle's "No Days Off." Whistle is owned by DAZN, the global streamer, so getting a feature with them is no small feat.
The series picks out up-and-coming stars of the future and does a quick profile on them, and in Green's, he was able to showcase a bit of his personality. When giving a behind the scenes look at the locker room at Cal, he picked up a basketball and said he could drop 30 a night on the Cal basketball team.
Green also shows off some of his practice drills, including how to approach the outfield wall with the intention of robbing a home run. The video ends with Green taking a look a the wall of Cal legends, which included former A's Marcus Semien, Tyson Ross and Mark Canha, and saying that he is looking forward to being up on that wall one day.
2025 will be Green's first full professional season, and he is currently ranked as the team's No. 22 prospect by MLB Pipeline. The one factor that could see him rocket up the rankings is working on his strikeout rate, which was a little high in college, and continued into pro ball this season. If he can make more solid contact and keep doing what he's been doing, he could end up being the steal of the Draft for the A's.