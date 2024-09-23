A's Affiliate within One Game of Texas League Title
With their 10-8 win over Arkansas on Sunday, the Midland RockHounds are within one game of winning the Texas League Championship. Midland is the Oakland A's Double-A affiliate, while the Arkansas Travelers are the Double-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners.
Catcher Daniel Susac, batting third, went 3-for-3 for the 'Hounds with three RBI and a walk, while DH Brennan Milone walked four times, batting second, and came around to score twice. First baseman WIll Simpson continued to terrorize Double-A pitchers with his second multi-hit postseason performance in four games, driving in two.
The star of the game however, had to be left fielder Henry Bolte, 21, who cranked two solo homers that ended up being the difference in the game. Bolte has spent his 2024 split between High-A and Double-A, and combined he hit .267 with a .368 OBP, 15 homers, 32 doubles, and 46 stolen bases. He's a legitimate power/speed threat in the making.
On the pitching side in this one, 24-year-old James Gonzalez got the start but lasted just 1 2/3 innings, giving up three hits and two walks, which led to five earned runs scoring. 2023 draftee Will Johnston came on in relief and went 3 2/3 innings, giving up just one hit and one walk, striking out five.
Leading 10-5 in the top of the ninth, closer Colin Peluse was able to record two outs quickly, but then the third batter, Harry Ford, reached on an error, Cole Young singled, and Jared Oliva smacked a three-run homer to make it 10-8. The game would end after the following batter popped out to Susac in foul territory. All three runs were unearned.
Game two of this series will be on Tuesday in Arkansas, with Midland trying to close things out before reaching a potentially decisive game three. The starting pitchers have yet to be announced for either game.