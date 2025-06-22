A's Calling Up Top Pitching Prospect Jack Perkins
The Athletics are dipping into their farm system in search of some much-needed pitching help, calling up No. 9 prospect Jack Perkins. The 25-year-old right-hander will look to make a big impact on a struggling pitching staff.
Perkins was the A's fifth-round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft out of Indiana. Last season was when Perkins began to turn heads, posting a 2.96 ERA in Double-A Midland. In 17 appearances, 15 starts, Perkins hurled 76 innings, striking out 100 batters, and holding a 1.14 WHIP.
Perkins missed the first month of the season this year due to an undisclosed injury. Despite that, Perkins has been impressive in nine starts. He did have a blowup start against Triple-A Reno Aces in early May, but has been effective in the other eight starts.
The righty has racked up 44 innings, striking out 68 batters, and allowing a 1.02 WHIP. His ERA currently stands at 2.86. Perkins won PCL Pitcher of the Week back-to-back the past two weeks.
Perkins is viewed as one of the more underrated pitching prospects in the A's system. His fastball can run up to 97 mph, and he complements it with a slider that produces a good amount of swing and miss.
The A's are currently trying to bounce back from an odds-defying skid, and are 6-3 in their last nine games. The A's were once two games above .500, one game out from the AL West lead, and everything has shattered into a million pieces in early May
The A's desperately need pitching help in the rotation and the bullpen, but they need to find the help without rushing their promising pitching prospects. Perkins has only started nine Triple-A games, but he has been deemed "MLB ready" and tapped to make his MLB debut in some capacity. Hopefully, he shines and becomes another A's rookie contributing to this young club's success.