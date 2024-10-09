A's Prospects Dominate in Arizona Fall League's Opening Night
Last night, the Arizona Fall League (AFL) had its Opening Night. The A's are affiliated with the Mesa Solar Sox, as are the Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Tampa Bay Rays, and Los Angeles Angels.
The A's sent eight players to the AFL: five pitchers, one catcher, and two outfielders. Those players include pitchers Jake Walkinshaw, Mitch Myers, Tyler Baum, Micah Dallas, Wander Guante, catcher Daniel Susac, and outfielders Denzel Clarke and Henry Bolte.
Bolte ranks as the No. 5 prospect in the A's system, with Clarke ranking at No. 10 and Susac coming in at No. 11.
Walkinshaw started the game last night, going three innings, striking out two, walking one, and giving up two hits. Baum followed in the fourth inning, striking out one, walking one, and allowing one hit. Myers came on to pitch in the bottom of the fifth, he went three and a third innings, striking out one and allowing one hit.
Clarke played well, going 2-for-4 with two singles, and scored the winning run in the bottom of the ninth. He had two stolen bases last night, showing off his 60-grade speed by MLB.com. Clarke also made an impressive catch in center field, showcasing his talents as a defender.
Bolte played in right field for the Solar Sox but was 0-for-4 with two strikeouts. Susac, Guante, and Dallas did not appear in last night's game.
The Mesa Solar Sox's next game is on October 9th, when they play the Scottsdale Scorpions, who currently roster quite a few top prospects in baseball. The AFL is important for these A's prospects as they try to refine their tools and get one step closer to the big leagues.