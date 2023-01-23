A's Jordan Díaz Could be Ready to Break Out

Jordan Díaz made his big-league debut last season, but he didn't hit any home runs, he didn't walk a whole lot, and he doesn't necessarily have a defensive position, so he tends to get lost in the mix despite his talent.

But there is a good chance that Díaz makes a name for himself in 2023.

MLB Pipeline just ranked him as the #5 first base prospect in baseball, with fellow A's farmhand Tyler Soderstrom ranking #2. How often either of them plays first is up for debate, but Díaz is on the prospect radar at the very least.

In the Majors, as a 21-year-old, he went 13-for-49 (.265) with a .294 on-base. He walked just 3.9% of the time, but to be fair, he's never had a huge walk rate in pro ball, typically finishing around five to six percent. What has been tantalizing about Díaz has been his ability to make contact, and as a 21-year-old in his first taste of MLB, he struck out just 7 times in 51 plate appearances, good for a 13.7% clip. That's right there with Jose Altuve, Freddie Freeman, and Juan Soto, or in other words, good company to keep.

One tool that each of those players has in their toolkit is power, and while he didn't go yard with the A's, he did mash 19 homers in the minor leagues at stops in Midland and Vegas.

It also appears as though Díaz has been working on a leg kick to generate more power in his lower half, as you can see in this clip of him absolutely crushing this ball in Winter League.

In the clips of him getting hits on Baseball Savant, he utilizes more of a toe tap in order to ensure that he makes contact with the ball. I'm no swing expert, but it appears as though he was reacting more than attacking in his time at the big leagues, which meant that he wasn't driving the ball.

The stats back that up, too. His launch angle, granted in a pretty small sample size, was -4.8 degrees, meaning that on average he was hitting a ground ball. His hard hit rate sat at 31%, which would have ranked him 231st out of 253 qualified batters if he'd had enough at-bats.

Making contact wasn't the issue. Making good, solid contact seemed like it could be in the glimpse we saw of Díaz with the A's.

Obviously, putting too much stock in a clip from the Winter Leagues is a bit dangerous. The level of competition isn't quite a 1:1, so how his new leg kick translates to big league pitches presents its own set of questions. What we can take away from that clip is that he does appear to have worked on his timing a bit in these games, with the intent to drive the ball more.

The next question for Díaz is where he ends up defensively.

It looked like the plan heading into the off-season was going to be having him at second base, but with the addition of Aledmys Díaz, whose best defensive position has been second base, that may not be the plan anymore.

The A's could also choose to platoon Jordan Díaz with new first baseman and Rule 5 pick Ryan Noda as a righty/lefty combo, but that could mean Dermis Garcia ends up in Vegas and Seth Brown could also see a slight dip in at-bats.

Third base has been the position he's played the most in his time in the minors, roughly three times more than he's played first base and 13 times as much as he's played second base. But another new addition, Jace Peterson, is likely to see the bulk of the playing time there, and we could even see Kevin Smith return and get another look at the hot corner after a hot September to close out the season in Vegas.

Truth is, there isn't an obvious answer to where Díaz will play right now. First base may make the most sense, since he could get somewhat regular playing time, but Noda and Díaz haven't shown huge splits in the past, so neither really needs a platoon partner.

DH would make the most sense, but the team has said they want Díaz to play a position. In the clip above, he was the team's DH and cleanup hitter, so maybe the A's have softened their stance.

The plan could be to start Díaz off in the minors in order to get some work at whichever position they choose for him. In fairness, he did get just 26 games in Triple-A before his call-up to Oakland, so some extra work isn't the worst outcome, but at the same time, he showed that he can hang with big league pitching in 2022.

If he comes into Spring Training (or the WBC) and starts hitting moonshots, it's going to be hard for the A's not to adjust whatever plans they had schemed in order to make room for Díaz on the Opening Day roster.