Former Kansas City Royals Prospect Could Factor into A's Turnaround
The Athletics, regardless of where the team calls home, have struggled with starting pitching in recent seasons. For a team that just left their Oakland home, forced to put down temporary roots down in Sacramento, starters become that much more important.
Trying to resurrect a once-proud franchise takes talent, patience and time. Now, in all honesty, the A's possess all three and should use them to craft something substantial. Mason Barnett could factor in to the Athletics revival.
Background
After signing with Auburn, out of Cartersville High School (Georgia), the six-foot, 218-pound right-hander started in the bullpen, before spending his final SEC season in the rotation. The Royals drafted Barnett with the eighty-seventh overall pick of the 2022 MLB Draft, spending a $697,000 bonus to secure his signature.
Apparently, the Royals seem him as a key piece of their future. Instead, they shipped Barnett, in a package deal to the Athletics for pitcher Lucas Erceg. Very odd for a prospect that won the franchise award for minor league pitcher of the year. The former Auburn Tiger went 4-2 with a 2.61 ERA in 41.1 innings at Double-A Midland.
Now, with little ahead of him in the system. 2025 could be the time for Barnett's arrival in MLB. People draw similarities between Barnett and for A's two-time All-Star Tim Hudson. Both played at Auburn, didn't cast an imposing figure on the mound. Yet, they succeeded in part due to their toughness.
Talent
Barnett started his career just as a thrower, stopping batters with a fastball in the 93-96 range and a
changeup to keep batters off-balance. During the early part of his minor league journey, Barnett stayed loyal to the fastball and the ability to throw the ball by the hitter.
That strategy works when you face free-swingers that want to meet power with power. Now, Barnett has discovered how to work in off-speed pitches to not only prevent hitters from sitting dead red, but learning to explore the strike zone with his entire arsenal. However, the prospect will fall into an abyss of walks and revert to throwing instead of picking spots with different pitches.
2025 Role
Considering Ross Stripling occupied a rotation spot, posting a 6.01 ERA, Barnett would serve as a
younger, cheaper, more talented upgrade at the back end of the rotation. He will eat innings, saving
the A's bullpen. More importantly, Barnett possesses the stuff to mow through lineups, provided that he mixes his pitches and doesn’t become too fastball-reliant. If he doesn't pan out in the rotation, Barnett's pitches could translate into a relief role, possibly even evolving into a closer.
Meanwhile, that appears a long way off as he should receive his opportunity to go at least six innings or so, as a starter for the time being. Mason Barnett can hone his craft in the minors for part of the 2025 season while awaiting a possible midsummer call up. The Athletics possess a rotational void that he can help fill as soon as the Athletics deem him ready.