Oakland A's Sign 2024 First Round Pick Nick Kurtz
The Oakland A's have signed their 2024 first round pick, Nick Kurtz, per the team. The original slot bonus for the fourth pick was $8,370,800, and according to MLB.com's Jim Callis, Kurtz's deal is for $7 million.
Kurtz, a first baseman out of Wake Forest, hit .306 with a 1.294 OPS from the left side this past season, and possesses great power and contact at the plate, as well as elite plate discipline. The A's drafted him for his bat, as it is one of the better ones in the draft, but Kurtz does have an above average glove at first base.
Kurtz may move quickly through the minors depending on how his bat plays. He could be on a similar track as Jacob Wilson, who made his MLB debut on Friday before landing on the IL with a left hamstring strain.
Two time First-Team All-ACC, as well as semifinalists for the Dick Howser Trophy and Golden Spikes, Kurtz will be a big addition to the A's farm, and will likely be their No. 1 prospect before long.
As of now it is unknown where Kurtz will begin his professional career. First base will be his primary position, but they may try him out at other spots as well to gauge his versatility. Tyler Soderstrom is holding down the full-time first base position with the A's this year, so there might be an unspoken position battle going on between the two of them as Kurtz gets closer to the majors.
Kurtz is in Oakland at the Coliseum and will be taking batting practice with the A's before Monday's game agains the Houston Astros.