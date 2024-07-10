Three A's Begin Rehab Stints in Stockton
If you're craving some Major League talent on a minor-league field, you didn't have to wait until next year to see the A's play in Sacramento. On Tuesday night in Stockton, A's starters Ross Stripling and Paul Blackburn each began their rehab stints, as well as outfielder Esteury Ruiz.
Stripling got the start for the Ports, and he was hoping to get up to 40 pitches in this one. Apparently his pitch limit was a bit more limited, because he threw just 24, 17 of which were strikes. The 34-year-old righty went 2/3 of an inning, allowed two hits, two runs (one earned), walked one, and struck out one. He also gave up a solo homer to the second batter he faced, Sean McLain, before allowing a walk and a single. He struck out the fifth batter he faced, then the sixth batter reached on an error. At that point, Stripling's night was done. He was credited with the loss in this one.
Given the low pitch count in this one, Stripling will likely be looking to reach 40 in his next outing, presumably on Sunday. This also likely adds an extra start to the rehab process, which pushes back a potential return to around Monday, July 29 if he's pitching every five days and increasing his work load by 15 pitches each time out.
After 1 1/3 scoreless innings of work from Mark Adamiak who struck out all four batters he faced, Paul Blackburn got his chance on the bump, and like Stripling he recorded two outs on a limited pitch count. He ended up going 2/3 of an inning, allowing two hits, three runs, walking two, and striking out one. He threw 23 pitches, 10 for strikes.
In an odd twist of events, the A's two rehabbing starters were the only pitchers for the Ports that gave up any runs last night. Across the other 7 2/3 innings, Stockton pitchers allowed just three hits, zero walks, and struck out 15.
Righty Jackson Finley, an eighth rounder out of Georgia Tech last year, went the final three innings, allowed zero hits, and struck out seven in the best outing of his young career.
Ruiz, playing left, struck out to lead off the bottom of the first, but then walked in the third, stole second, and singled in the seventh. He also recorded a sac-fly in the fifth to score a run. He was removed from the game in the top of the eighth inning.
Nate Nankil went just 1-for-5 in the game with a single, but the 2023 seventh round selection was named the California League Player of the Week on Monday after going 14-for-24 (.583) with two home runs and five RBI.
A's reliever Kyle Muller pitched for Stockton on Saturday, and when asked if anyone stood out on the club, he mentioned Nankil, who absolutely demolished a ball in that game.
