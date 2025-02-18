Which NRI's Have The Best Chance To Make The A's Opening Day Roster?
Out of all the A's non-roster invites for Spring Training, which players have the best chance on making the club's 26-man roster?
With the A's playing their first Spring Training game against the San Diego Padres on Saturday, the positional battles to win spots on the Opening Day Roster are going to be happening soon.
Outside of the club's 40-man roster currently, are players that will be looking to prove themselves in Spring Training, hoping to eventually earn themselves spots in the big leagues.
This list will take into account that players like Jason Alexander, Max Muncy, and Colby Thomas are all good options to play for the big league team this season, but likely won't be there at the start, due to the A's having depth in those positions to open the season.
